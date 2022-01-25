Cambodia PM says Myanmar junta welcome at ASEAN if progress made

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Aung San Suu Kyi
    Aung San Suu Kyi
    Current State Counsellor of Myanmar and Leader of the National League for Democracy
  • Hun Sen
    Prime Minister of Cambodia (1984-present)
  • Min Aung Hlaing
    Burmese and Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces ( Sit Khway)

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) -Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday confirmed he had invited Myanmar's junta chief to a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), on the condition he makes progress on a peace plan he agreed to last year.

Hun Sen, the ASEAN chair, said he would talk to military chief Min Aung Hlaing by video on Wednesday, noting that since their Jan. 7 meeting in Myanmar https://reut.rs/3ngcp4w, ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been sentenced to four years' detention and military aircraft had been deployed in operations.

Min Aung Hlaing led a coup in Myanmar last year and ASEAN made a surprise move in barring https://reut.rs/3n0roOZ his junta from key meetings over its failure to honour a five-point ASEAN "consensus" that included ceasing hostilities and allowing dialogue.

"He (Hun Sen) said that he had invited HE (His Excellency) Min Aung Hlaing to attend the ASEAN summit if there was progress in the implementation of the five points agreed unanimously," said a statement on Hun Sen's Facebook page, summarising a call with Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

"But if not, he must send a non-political representative to ASEAN meetings."

As new chair of ASEAN, Cambodia has indicated it wants to engage not isolate the junta, but Hun Sen has been pressed by several ASEAN leaders, including those of Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, not to give way on the agreement, which is backed by the United Nations and United States.

The overthrow of Suu Kyi's elected government in Myanmar has been a setback for ASEAN and its efforts to present itself as a credible and integrated bloc.

Hun Sen's Myanmar https://reut.rs/3ngcp4w visit caused concern within the group that it could suggest ASEAN recognition of the generals, who have overseen a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy forces.

Fissures have been exposed over the Myanmar issue and Hun Sen last week took a swipe at Malaysia's foreign minister, calling him arrogant https://reut.rs/3FYOddn for voicing concern about him meeting the junta chief.

The ASEAN consensus includes halting offensives and granting full access to a special ASEAN envoy to all parties in the conflict.

Malaysian leader Ismail Sabri told Hun Sen there was an urgent need to de-escalate the Myanmar situation and release Suu Kyi and all political prisoners, according to a foreign ministry statement.

(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • I made my mom's vegan eggplant curry, or baingan bharta, that only uses 3 ingredients and spices you probably have in your kitchen

    Insider's reporter followed a family recipe to make an eggplant curry fit for vegan and gluten-free diets, and it went down well at a dinner party.

  • Senior US envoy for Iran leaves role negotiating nuclear talks with Tehran

    Richard Nephew, the deputy special envoy for Iran, left his post as part of the U.S. team negotiating Iran's return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).A State Department official confirmed to Reuters on Monday that Nephew was no longer part of the U.S.'s negotiating team, but he will remain a State Department employee. The official did not provide a reason for Nephew's resignation but noted that such a move was "very common"...

  • Briton dies after Thailand knife attack: police

    A Thai suspect was in custody, police in Kanchanaburi province said, and another Briton who suffered injuries was in hospital.Police said a Thai man was suspected of attacking the two with a rice sickle for drinking and playing music loudly.Local media said the suspect had a history of mental health issues. Police said his history was being investigated.

  • 8,500 US Troops Put on Alert for Possible Deployment as Ukraine Crisis Deepens

    The alert order was issued to units now in the U.S. that would be part of a NATO force if the alliance decides to activate a military response.

  • Chinese skating duo hope deep bond propels them to Olympic gold

    Sui Wenjing and Han Cong have an intense bond that has overcome injury setbacks and sparked persistent rumours of romance -- and makes them among the favourites for figure skating gold at next month's Beijing Olympics.

  • Letter: It's no wonder Russia feels threatened

    Letter writer warns about possible United States-Russia war.

  • Save us, beg the GCHQ-trained Afghan spies still in hiding from the Taliban

    Afghans trained by GCHQ are still hiding from the Taliban amid accusations the government scheme to get them out has stalled.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    About two dozen cases of COVID-19 have been recorded among the crew of an Australian warship expected to arrive in coronavirus-free Tonga on Wednesday to deliver humanitarian aid, Australian authorities said on Tuesday. Tonga, hit by a massive volcanic eruption and a tsunami on Jan. 15, has asked for aid to be delivered without human contact amid concerns a COVID outbreak would be devastating for the tiny Pacific island nation. Even as COVID-19 cases drop and hospitalisations show signs of plateauing in hard-hit pockets of the United States, the still-rising death toll from the Omicron variant highlights the trail of loss that follows every virus surge.

  • Iowa State trooper arrested for OWI after crashing into median in Ames

    Christopher Burrows, 37, of Nevada, crashed his Ford F-150 near the South Duff Avenue exit. Ames police found Burrows passed out in the driver's seat.

  • Organizers of the Australian Open confiscated T-shirts from fans that read 'Where's Peng Shuai?' referencing the disappearance of the Chinese tennis star

    "You're not supposed to bring any political statements" into the venue, security said on camera when asked why the shirts were not allowed.

  • 10 Cheap Stocks for Volatile Markets

    Barron’s screened the index using FactSet for the 10 cheapest stocks based on P/E ratios and turned up a varied list that includes Covid vaccine provider Moderna (MRNA), home builders Lennar (LEN) and PulteGroup (PHM), steel industry leader Nucor (NUE), fertilizer producer Mosaic (MOS), and energy companies APA (APA), formerly Apache, and Coterra Energy (CTRA). Rounding out the list are drugmakers Viatris (VTRS) and Organon (OGN) and life insurer Lincoln National (LNC).

  • Taiwan vice president leaves to shore up shaky alliance with Honduras

    Taiwan Vice President William Lai left on Tuesday to shore up a shaky relationship with Honduras and attend the swearing in of its new leader, an event U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is also going to, potentially giving the two a chance to meet. China has ramped up pressure to reduce Taiwan's international footprint, saying the democratically governed island is Chinese territory with no right to state-to-state ties. Honduras is one of only 14 countries to maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

  • Galaxy S22 price leak says new Samsung phones are cheaper than we thought

    We’re about two weeks away from Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Unpacked event. The Korean company has already confirmed it will unveil the new flagship phones in February. Furthermore, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 preorder reservation program tells us the event should happen on or before February 8th, with a release date set for February 25th. The preorder reservation … The post Galaxy S22 price leak says new Samsung phones are cheaper than we thought appeared first on BGR.

  • Democrats should embrace the hard work of government

    Revive the talking filibuster.

  • 'Off to Canada': India's jobs crisis exasperates its youth

    Srijan Upadhyay supplied fried snacks to small eateries and roadside stalls in the poor eastern Indian state of Bihar before COVID-19 lockdowns forced most of his customers to close down, many without paying what they owed him. With his business crippled, the 31-year-old IT undergraduate this month travelled to Rajpura town in Punjab state to meet with consultants who promised him a work visa for Canada. "There are not enough jobs for us here, and whenever government vacancies come up, we hear of cheating, leaking of test papers," Upadhyay said, waiting in the lounge of Blue Line consultants.

  • Explainer-The U.S. export rule that hammered Huawei teed up to hit Russia

    While it is unclear how the rule could impact Russia, the restrictions hobbled Huawei's smartphone business. The Foreign Direct Product Rule, as it is called, may be adapted to halt Russia’s ability to import smartphones, key aircraft and automobile components, Reuters reported last month.

  • Your own CIA jail? Lithuania to sell secret U.S. 'rendition' site

    A huge steel barn outside Lithuania's capital, whose long corridor and windowless rooms with carpets and soundproof doors once served as a CIA detention centre, will soon go on sale. But the European Court of Human Rights has confirmed that the 10-room building, in snowy pine forest in the village of Antaviliai outside Vilnius, was used by the CIA to hold terrorist suspects from 2005-2006. A former Russian KGB jail in central Vilnius, where 767 people were executed during an anti-Soviet uprising in the 1940s and thousands were tortured, is Lithuania's top tourist attraction.

  • Baby Doge Coin Surpasses Shiba Inu As Users Peak at 1.32 Million

    The memecoin industry seems to be ever-expanding with new and newer coin appearing every now and then, building on the fame of Dogecoin.

  • Paris Hilton Says Being a Mom Is a 'Top Priority' for Her and She Wants '2 or 3' Kids

    "I would want twins first," Paris Hilton shared while opening up about becoming a mother one day

  • Australian opposition leader: China relations won't change

    The opposition leader in Australia said Tuesday its relationship with China will remain difficult even if his center-left Labor Party wins power at elections for the first time in almost a decade. Anthony Albanese addressed the National Press Club in what is regarded as an unofficial launch of campaigning ahead of elections due by May. Prime Minister Scott Morrison will address the club next week.