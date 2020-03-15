CORRECTED-Cambodia says French national is eighth coronavirus case in country

(Corrects day of Iran ban to Sunday from Saturday in last paragraph)

PHNOM PENH, March 15 (Reuters) - A French national travelling from Paris via Singapore to Phnom Penh has been infected with the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday, bringing the country's tally of cases to eight.

The 35-year old man, who was travelling with his wife and their four-month old baby, tested positive for the virus on Sunday while the results of tests on his family members were not yet known, the ministry said.

"The wife and son of the French man, 35, are due to stay for a 14-day health follow-up at his brother's home...pending their results at the Pasteur Institute," the Ministry of Health said in the statement.

Cambodia banned the entry of visitors from Iran on Sunday, in addition to travellers from Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the U.S. to curb the spread of the virus. (Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

  • Is coronavirus 'just a cold' or a reason to self-quarantine? Trump supporters seem split.
    Yahoo News

    Is coronavirus 'just a cold' or a reason to self-quarantine? Trump supporters seem split.

    The worsening coronavirus outbreak gripping the nation has prompted some of President Trump's closest allies and aides to self-quarantine at home — while other prominent supporters continue to minimize the risk in public. Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr worked from home Friday, the White House reported, after Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after developing symptoms of COVID-19. Both the president's daughter and the Attorney General met with Dutton in Washington on March 5 in Washington.

  • The first known US coronavirus case is nearly two months old — and it's still 'pretty complicated' to be tested
    USA TODAY

    The first known US coronavirus case is nearly two months old — and it's still 'pretty complicated' to be tested

    Nearly two months after the first known case of the respiratory disease was reported in the United States, and a day after the World Health Organization declared it as a pandemic, federal agencies remain short on answers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not respond to questions from USA TODAY on Thursday about the nation's detection program, which has been plagued by a shortage of test kits, flawed science and dubious data. Tracking the outbreak: US coronavirus map There were 1,215 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, with 36 fatalities, in the United States as of Thursday, according to the CDC's website.

  • Mexico frets about U.S. coronavirus spread, could tighten border
    Reuters

    Mexico frets about U.S. coronavirus spread, could tighten border

    Mexico could consider tightening its northern border to slow the spread of coronavirus into its relatively unaffected territory, health officials said on Friday, with an eye to containing a U.S. outbreak that has infected more than 1,800 people. Mexico so far has confirmed 26 cases of the coronavirus, with no deaths. In the United States, 41 people have died.

  • Burial pits from Iran's coronavirus outbreak have grown so large you can see them from space
    Business Insider

    Burial pits from Iran's coronavirus outbreak have grown so large you can see them from space

    The novel coronavirus pandemic has hit Iran especially hard. Burial pits are being expanded so rapidly that they're visible from space, based on satellite images taken by the private space technology company Maxar Technologies and first reported by the Washington Post. The images show that new trenches have been dug at a cemetery in Qom, Iran, and what appears to be a pile of lime, which is sometimes used in mass graves to prevent decay and manage odor.

  • Western couple seized in Burkina Faso two years ago found in Mali
    AFP

    Western couple seized in Burkina Faso two years ago found in Mali

    A Canadian woman and her Italian partner kidnapped in Burkina Faso in 2018 have been found in good health in the northwest of Mali after fleeing their captors and were set to be repatriated, diplomatic and UN sources said on Saturday. Tedith Blais and Luca Tacchetto, both in their thirties, managed to escape near the northern city of Kidal on Friday and were taken to the local base of the UN mission in Mali, known by its French acronym MINUSMA. The pair were then flown out on Saturday afternoon on a special plane to Mali's capital Bamako.

  • 22 Beautifully Designed Tea Shops From Around the World
    Architectural Digest

    22 Beautifully Designed Tea Shops From Around the World

    From to-go counters to five-star services, these high-design spots are perfect for your next afternoon cuppa. Tour the most beautiful tea shops across the globe Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Iran says worsening outbreak could strain health facilities
    Associated Press

    Iran says worsening outbreak could strain health facilities

    Iran's official leading the response to the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East on Sunday acknowledged that the pandemic could overwhelm health facilities in the country, which is under severe U.S. sanctions. Muslim authorities, meanwhile, announced that the Al-Aqsa mosque in east Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam, would be closed indefinitely due to concerns about the outbreak, with prayers continuing to be held on the sprawling esplanade outside. Similar measures have been taken at the nearby Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray, where outdoor prayers continue but only 10 people at a time are permitted in enclosed areas, in keeping with measures taken by the Israeli government.

  • Hotel Disputes CPAC’s Matt Schlapp on Coronavirus Screenings
    National Review

    Hotel Disputes CPAC’s Matt Schlapp on Coronavirus Screenings

    Marriott has disputed Conservative Political Action Conference head Matt Schlapp's claim that the state of Maryland performed thousands of Wuhan coronavirus screenings at the hotel that hosted CPAC. “It is my understanding that no screens of either people or facilities has been performed at the property,” Marriott spokeswoman Allison Sitch told CNBC. Schlapp told Fox News' Laura Ingraham that he was told by the Maryland Department of Health that 2,000 tests were performed in and around the Gaylord National hotel.

  • New Zealand PM says nation has changed after mosque attacks
    Yahoo News Video

    New Zealand PM says nation has changed after mosque attacks

    New Zealand's prime minister said the country has changed in the year since deadly mosque attacks that killed 51 people.

  • Trump, reversing position, says he got tested for coronavirus after all
    Yahoo News

    Trump, reversing position, says he got tested for coronavirus after all

    At a press conference Saturday, President Trump announced that he had been tested for the coronavirus, settling for the time being a question on which the White House has reversed itself three times in less than two days. Only about 12 hours earlier, the White House physician released a letter saying testing wasn't necessary for the president and would not be done — while acknowledging that another person Trump hosted at Mar-a-Lago last weekend has now tested positive for the virus. Trump did not explain why he changed his mind.

  • When coronavirus struck one small Kentucky town, residents didn't let 'social distance' stop them from helping each other
    Yahoo News

    When coronavirus struck one small Kentucky town, residents didn't let 'social distance' stop them from helping each other

    On March 7, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky was reported from the small town of Cynthiana. Despite their fear and confusion, locals quickly jumped into action to help, and so did the town's weekly newspaper. Becky Barnes, editor of the Cynthiana Democrat, knew that information had to reach the people as soon as possible.

  • Russia closes land border with Poland and Norway to foreigners over coronavirus fears
    Reuters

    Russia closes land border with Poland and Norway to foreigners over coronavirus fears

    The Russian government said on Saturday it was closing the country's land border with Poland and Norway to foreigners from midnight as a precautionary measure to try to stop the spread of coronavirus. It said the closure would apply to all foreigners passing through those border points for tourism, study, work or private visits. Russian authorities, who have already taken a slew of measures to cancel flights and trains, impose quarantine rules, and partially close Russia's long land border with China, said on Saturday they had registered 14 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

  • What does the coronavirus do to your body? Everything to know about the infection process
    USA TODAY

    What does the coronavirus do to your body? Everything to know about the infection process

    As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the U.S. – canceling major events, closing schools, upending the stock market and disrupting travel and normal life – Americans are taking precautions against the new coronavirus that causes the disease sickening and killing thousands worldwide. The World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise the public be watchful for fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, symptoms that follow contraction of the new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2. Here's a step-by-step look at what happens inside the body when it takes hold.

  • Chinese billionaire Jack Ma offers US virus test kits, masks
    AFP

    Chinese billionaire Jack Ma offers US virus test kits, masks

    Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma on Friday offered the United States 500,000 coronavirus test kits and a million masks, as the country faces a shortage of kits for diagnosing the potentially deadly disease. In a statement on Twitter, the founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba said, "drawing from my own country's experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus." "We hope that our donation can help Americans fight against the pandemic!"

  • South African King Dalindyebo arrested after 'axe rampage'
    BBC

    South African King Dalindyebo arrested after 'axe rampage'

    A South African king, a nephew of the late Nelson Mandela, has been arrested after allegedly going on the rampage with an axe in the palace. Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, freed from jail on parole in December, broke into the Thembu royal palace in the early hours. Witnesses said he was searching for his son, the regent, who was appointed the acting monarch while he was in prison.

  • Police: Gov. candidate in room where crystal meth was found
    Associated Press

    Police: Gov. candidate in room where crystal meth was found

    Former Florida Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum is named in a police report Friday saying he was “inebriated" and initially unresponsive in a hotel room where authorities found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The Miami Beach police report says Gillum was allowed to leave the hotel for home after he was checked out medically. Gillum, 40, said in a statement that he was in Miami Beach for a wedding and did not use illegal drugs.

  • A Chinese electric car maker backed by Warren Buffett re-tooled to make face masks when COVID-19 hit — now it says it's the world's largest mask factory
    Business Insider

    A Chinese electric car maker backed by Warren Buffett re-tooled to make face masks when COVID-19 hit — now it says it's the world's largest mask factory

    Amanda Perobelli/Reuters BYD, a Chinese electric car maker backed by Warren Buffett, says it has built the world's largest face mask factory, as first reported by Bloomberg. In a press release, the company said it can produce 5 million face masks and 300,000 bottles of disinfectant per day. In January, as the coronavirus outbreak began to spread in China, BYD said it rapidly re-engineered its production lines, allowing it to make masks and disinfectants with more than 90% in-house parts.

  • How Bernie Sanders went from frontrunner to the last-chance saloon
    The Guardian

    How Bernie Sanders went from frontrunner to the last-chance saloon

    In the critical 10 days between his victory in Nevada and Super Tuesday, Sanders continued to rail against old foes – the Democratic establishment and the “corporate media” – instead of reaching out to the members of a party he hoped to lead. In a 60 Minutes interview the day after the caucuses, Sanders told host Anderson Cooper that he didn't have an estimate for the total cost of his sweeping economic agenda. In the same interview, he reiterated past remarks that were complimentary of certain aspects of Fidel Castro's communist government, sparking backlash among Democrats in the battleground state of Florida.

  • 'They know how to keep people alive': Why China's coronavirus response is better than you think
    Yahoo News

    'They know how to keep people alive': Why China's coronavirus response is better than you think

    But there are many lessons to be learned from how Beijing has responded to the disease, according to the top World Health Organization epidemiologist working on the coronavirus response there. He says that is especially the case for the United States because much of that response was learned from American public health officials. If I get COVID, I'm going to China,” said Bruce Aylward, MD, a Canadian epidemiologist who led the WHO team on the ground in February, when the coronavirus was exploding in China.

  • Bloomberg

    Cuomo, De Blasio Resist Calls to Close New York Schools

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he does not see a need to close schools statewide and would leave such decisions to the localities. His statement comes as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio faces pressure from the leaders of the teachers union and the City Council to close schools as cases of the new coronavirus surge. The mayor said schools in the most populous U.S. city keep children safe, give them first-line access to health care through the school nurse, allow parents to work and provide needy students with two meals a day.

  • Malaysia reports 41 new cases of coronavirus, most linked to religious event
    Reuters

    Malaysia reports 41 new cases of coronavirus, most linked to religious event

    Malaysia reported 41 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, most linked to a religious event on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur that was attended by about 10,000 people from several countries. The new cases bring the total number of infected people in the Southeast Asian country to 238, the health ministry said in a statement. A total of 77 cases in Malaysia have now been confirmed as linked to the same event held at a mosque between Feb. 27 and March 1.

  • Poland to shut its borders to foreign travellers: PM
    AFP Relax News

    Poland to shut its borders to foreign travellers: PM

    Poland on Friday said it was shutting its borders to foreign travellers to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected at least 68 people. It would also impose two weeks of quarantine on people returning from abroad, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters. "Most of the cases that have been propagating the coronavirus epidemic in Poland are imported cases," he said.

  • Spain, France impose tight controls as global infections pass 150,000
    AFP

    Spain, France impose tight controls as global infections pass 150,000

    France and Spain became the latest European nations to impose lockdowns, while Australia joined New Zealand in ordering self-isolation for all arrivals Sunday as the number of coronavirus infections around the world passed 150,000, with nearly 6,000 deaths. France ordered the closure of restaurants, bars, cinemas and nightclubs -- but said food shops, pharmacies and banks would remain open, and pressed ahead with voting for local elections on Sunday despite the virus threat. Spain imposed a near-total nationwide lockdown, banning people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.

  • Coronavirus: Royal Caribbean pauses operations globally, major cruise lines suspend US ships
    USA TODAY

    Coronavirus: Royal Caribbean pauses operations globally, major cruise lines suspend US ships

    Major cruise lines including Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and Celebrity announced they would suspend sailing operations to and from U.S. ports for 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday. Viking and Disney cruises announced similar measures Thursday, before the major cruise association. CLIA cruise line members are voluntarily and temporarily suspending operations from the U.S. as we work to address this public health crisis,” said Kelly Craighead, CLIA president and CEO in a statement.

  • Accused baby killer says police illegally lifted her DNA from her trash
    NBC News

    Accused baby killer says police illegally lifted her DNA from her trash

    One of her main arguments is that police violated her constitutional protections against unreasonable searches when they used her trash to find her DNA and develop a genetic profile, without first asking a judge to sign a search warrant. People do not have a privacy interest in the things they throw in the trash, but they definitely have privacy interest in their DNA that is on those items,” Bentaas' lawyer, Clint Sargent, said in an interview. And there's nothing a free person can do to not deposit DNA on the stuff they deal with every day.