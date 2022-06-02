Cambodian American domestic abuse survivor graduates from college after serving 16 years in prison

A Cambodian American woman who faced deportation after serving 16 years in prison has graduated from college.

Ny Nourn, who immigrated to the U.S. at age 5, thanked everyone who never gave up on her while she pursued a bachelor of arts degree in sociology from San Francisco State University.

After 16 yrs of incarceration, facing deportation, and 4.5 yrs since freedom, this moment of celebrating my BA degree finally came true. Thank you to my community & loved ones for believing in me when the system didn’t, telling me I was a failure & deserved to die in prison. pic.twitter.com/ki5OHJ9lSa More from NextShark: Campaign Seeks to Protect Asian American Youth From COVID-19 Bullying — Ny Nourn (@nourn_ny) May 28, 2022

Nourn was detained by ICE in 2017 after being incarcerated for 16 years for her role in the killing of her former boss, David Stevens, in 1998. She was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003.

More from NextShark: ‘Torrance Karen’ Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail for Assaulting Filipino Woman

Nourn proved during her trial that she suffered from battered women’s syndrome from Ron Barker, her then-boyfriend.

Barker planned to kill Stevens after he found out Nourn had sex with her boss. Nourn told police she believed Barker would kill her as well if she didn't cooperate.

“Ny Nourn was released from prison after serving a life sentence; however with an immigration hold facing deportation to Cambodia, Ny was immediately arrested by ICE,” the Northern California Grantmakers said in its profile of Nourn. “After 6 months in detention with outpouring of community support, Ny walked out of ICE detention as a free person.”

More from NextShark: 7-Year-Old's Classmate Tells Her He 'Doesn’t Like China or Chinese People' for Causing Quarantine

Story continues

“Since her release, Ny continues her advocacy work as an organizer with Survived & Punished, a member of the Asian Prisoner Support Committee and California Coalition for Women Prisoners supporting the release of incarcerated domestic violence and sexual assault survivors and immigrants facing deportation.”

She credits her success and happiness to the Asian Prisoner Support Committee (APSC), which provides support to incarcerated people and raises awareness about APIs that are imprisoned, detained and deported.

Organizations like @AsianPrisonerSC, formerly and incarcerated people, and community members who have come into my life have contributed to my success, happiness, and who I am today. More from NextShark: Myanmar families publicly disown their dissident children in newspaper notices due to Junta fear This is why it is crucial to show up & care for each other in any way that we can. — Ny Nourn (@nourn_ny) May 28, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Nourn also pointed out the social inequality that is evident in mass incarceration.

Moments like this should happen more often for people like me impacted by a carceral system that targets and criminalize survivors and BIPOC communities. Investing in our freedom and re-entry is not only a win for our community but also for racial justice. — Ny Nourn (@nourn_ny) May 28, 2022

She is now co-director of APSC and plans to raise $25,000 to “support incarcerated, formerly incarcerated, and deported community members.”

Featured Image via TEDx Talks