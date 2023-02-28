Cambodian American man allegedly confesses to murdering woman over $18,000 debt

[Source]

A Cambodian American man was taken into custody for the alleged murder of a woman during an argument over money.

Moul Net, 68, is accused of killing Keo Srey Mom, 38, at Chak Chrouk village in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Feb. 24.

According to the victim’s mother, she heard a heated argument between her daughter and Net before she witnessed the man leave the house on his motorcycle.

Mom’s nephew later found her unconscious in the bathroom. When he reportedly tried to wake her, he discovered that she was dead.

Net, who fled the crime scene, was arrested while attempting to take a taxi to Bangkok.

He was taken into custody by Thai authorities and handed over to the Cambodian authorities at the Klong Leuk-Poipet international border gate.

During his interrogation, Net reportedly stated that the murdered woman was his mistress, whom he had an argument with over a debt of $18,000.

Net claimed that Mom attacked him with a knife.

She just wielded a knife in front of me, I said 'stop, do not let go,' and she just took a knife in front of me, I got up and I grabbed her from behind and she bowed…trying to stab me, I pulled her hand…so that the knife would fall, and I shouted for help. I asked her where the money was, she ran, but I grabbed her hand to talk, she ran into the room, and I pushed the door, she ran down to the second staircase, she fell. I pulled her to the bathroom and I left the house and went.

Net is currently detained in prison. If he is found guilty of criminal offenses punishable under Cambodia’s Article 200 of the Penal Code, he will be imprisoned for life.

