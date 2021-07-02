A Cambodian village ripped apart by a bad batch of rice wine

Mech Dara & George Wright - BBC News
·5 min read
Hun Pheap
Hun Pheap lost her husband after he drank a toxic alcoholic homebrew

In rural Cambodia, dozens of people have died in recent months after drinking toxic home-brewed alcohol. In the village of Thnong in Kampot province, a bad batch consumed at a funeral left tragedy in its wake.

Prom Vannak, 50, would rarely go a day without at least a few glasses of rice wine, especially after a serious motorcycle accident that left him unable to work as a fisherman.

So when his uncle Muth - who was also a big drinker - passed away in May, there was no doubt that the funeral would be spent drinking and reminiscing with friends and family in the village.

Vannak started drinking that morning and fell asleep early in the evening. When he woke up the following day, he told his wife he didn't feel right.

"He told me he felt very tired and that when he drank the wine it made his eyes feel drowsy," Hun Pheap recalled.

Pheap didn't think too much of it, and returned for the second day of the funeral. Vannak stayed at home to sleep off what they thought was just a bad hangover.

But by that evening, Vannak had started shaking and violently throwing up. Pheap tried to persuade her husband to go to the local hospital but he refused, saying he just needed rest. The following morning he was dead.

"He opened his mouth to try to send a message to his mother and children," Pheap said. "His tears were falling, he was passing away. He could only open his mouth but could not talk."

Wife of Muth, whose funeral it was
Muth's wife. Eight people died after drinking poisoned rice wine at her husband's funeral.

Vannak was one of eight people who died after drinking at his uncle's funeral. More than 50 others were hospitalised. And two people from the village died after drinking from the same batch.

Hun Vy lost two relatives and was rushed to hospital after drinking the toxic brew. "After I drank it, I felt dizzy, started vomiting and my hands and feet became weak," he said. "I could have died."

The mass poisoning was one of three cases in Cambodia in less than a month, resulting in at least 30 deaths. Thirteen people died in Pursat province at the start of June, and at least 12 people lost their lives in Kandal on 10 May.

Tests on the funeral batch showed that efforts to raise the drink's potency had resulted in deadly levels of methanol. Methanol poisoning is not a new problem in rural Cambodia - homemade alcoholic brews are popular at wedding parties, village festivals, and funerals as a cheap alternative to commercially produced beer and spirits.

"Since the mid-1990s, when I started working in Cambodia, the situation has been pretty constant, with home distillers operating ramshackle stills inside their houses or shops, and selling this home-produced rice whiskey to their neighbours," said Jonathan Padwe, an anthropologist who has worked in the country.

Most villages in Cambodia have at least one - often two or three - of these stills, but there are no legal controls, inspections or quality controls, Mr Padwe said.

Hun Vy
Hun Vy was rushed to hospital after drinking the toxic brew

Methanol is a kind of alcohol commonly used for various industrial purposes, including as a solvent in ink, dyes and varnishes. Since it is cheaper to produce than ethanol - the only type of alcohol which is safe to drink - it is often added to increase the content in alcoholic drinks for profit reasons, especially in low-income countries like Cambodia.

Since the recent spate of deaths, Cambodian authorities have been attempting to show they are taking the problem seriously. At least 15 rice wine brewers and sellers have been arrested, Cambodian police say, while the health ministry has called for people to avoid drinking contaminated alcohol. In Pursat, officials have banned the production and sale of rice and herbal wines. The district where Thnong village is situated has temporarily banned the production, import and export, and distribution of rice wine.

But Dr Knut Erik Hovda, a global expert in methanol poisoning, based at Oslo University, said that education on the dangers of bootleg booze was more important than going after the sellers.

"Of course, if I was the Cambodian government I wouldn't let the people keep selling that toxic alcohol, but I wouldn't put my focus on it either," Dr Hovda said. "I would rather put my focus on educating people and the healthcare providers on how to handle it when it happens. It has been happening for the last 100 to 150 years, and it's going to keep on happening."

Shutting down bootleg brewers would only result in new brewers cropping up, Dr Hovda said. Instead it was paramount to trace the source of bad alcohol, he said.

He said the health ministry had made some headway in implementing programmes to better identify and prevent methanol poisoning, but progress had been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The health ministry declined to comment for this story.

An achar - a lay individual who leads traditional ceremonies - carries out a chanting ritual with Hun Pheap
An achar - a lay individual who leads traditional ceremonies - carries out a chanting ritual with Hun Pheap

In Thnong village, the atmosphere has not been the same in the village since the day of Muth's funeral. Many are mourning their losses.

Police came to question a woman who had sold rice wine in the village for decades, after locals said they had purchased some of the alcohol from her. But she was not arrested.

The woman, who gave her name only as Kolap, and others in the village believe the ghosts of those who passed away are still present.

"I am scared of the ghosts because on that day there were many people who died and it frightens me," she said. "They make noise in my house and I can't sleep."

Hun Pheap has similar fears, even after calling the local achar - a lay individual who leads traditional ceremonies - to lay her husband's spirit to rest in a chanting ritual. She says she misses her husband and sometimes imagines they are sitting next to each other watching the youngsters in the village play volleyball.

She welcomed the news that local rice wine sellers had been shut down, but said it was too little, too late.

"Without my husband, my life is like a kite flying without a rope," she said. "I am angry, but what can I do?"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Just Shocked’: Ex-Boyfriend Accused of California Mom’s Murder Four Years After Disappearance

    California Department of Justice/Butte County SheriffOn June 19, 2017, a Northern California single mom named Jennifer Coleen Moore vanished. Last seen at a local Walmart, the 41-year-old had left her young son with a friend while she went with her boyfriend to buy a car. She never returned.Four years later, Moore’s remains were discovered by a passerby in a remote area of Forest Ranch, an unincorporated community northeast of Chico. Now, Moore’s ex-boyfriend stands accused of her murder.Dustin

  • Caught on camera: Libyan coast guard shoots at migrant boat

    A non-profit sea rescue group on Thursday slammed Libya's coast guard after it witnessed the Libyan maritime authorities in what it described as chasing a crowded migrant boat and shooting in its direction in an apparent effort to stop it from crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. Members of the German non-governmental group Sea-Watch filmed the incident on Wednesday while flying over the area in an observation mission. In the footage, filmed from the plane, a blue wooden boat with a small engine and at least two dozen people onboard is seen being followed in circles, at high speed, by the Libyan coast guard.

  • ‘An Epidemic of Hate’: California Sees 107% Increase of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

    Hate crimes against Asian Americans in California increased by 107% in 2020, according to a new report from the state’s Department of Justice. California saw a total of 89 hate crimes against Asian Americans reported in 2020, compared to 43 from the previous year. Of the reported crimes from last year, 72 were violent, an increase of 125% from just 32 in 2019.

  • A TikTok mom was inundated with hate mail after making her kids a low-carb keto lunch. Experts say keto can be risky for children without proper planning.

    Abby Durlewanger said she feeds her children meat, eggs, nuts, and low-carb produce. Kids on keto could have nutritional deficiencies, experts say.

  • Texas sheriffs and ICE officers sue Biden for not deporting criminal illegal immigrants

    Texas sheriffs have filed a lawsuit accusing the Biden administration of preventing federal officials from arresting or deporting criminal illegal immigrants.

  • How Ghislaine Maxwell's legal team hopes to secure her release on basis of Bill Cosby ruling

    Ghislaine Maxwell's legal team is hoping to have her sex trafficking convictions quashed in light of a recent ruling that freed Bill Cosby, the British socialite's lawyer told The Telegraph. Cosby, the disgraced former comedian once beloved as “America’s dad”, was released from jail on Wednesday after a judge in Pennsylvania overturned his conviction based on an earlier non-prosecution agreement with the 83-year-old. David Oscar Markus, a lawyer for Ms Maxwell, said the decision should be applie

  • Salvadoran woman, freed after 10 years in prison on abortion charge, seeks new footing

    Sara Rogel, a Salvadoran woman who spent 10 years in prison on charges of violating the South American country's harsh abortion ban when she terminated her own pregnancy, is trying to get her life back after being released last week. Rogel, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison, was arrested in October 2012 after going to a hospital with bleeding caused by what she said was a fall at home. She was released on June 8 from a jail in Zacatecoluca, 35 miles (56 km) southeast of San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador.

  • Man's Arrest In Wife's Murder Came After He Told Ex About The Crime, Investigators Say

    A Colorado man was arrested last week on a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife after police recorded him telling his ex-wife of the killing, according to an affidavit signed by a Colorado detective. Dane Kallungi, 37, was arrested on June 16 in New Mexico after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was booked into a Colorado jail on Monday, accused of first-degree murder in the killing of his 28-year-old wife, Jepsy Kallungi. The two-year investigation ended with his arrest aft

  • House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy threatens to strip members of committee assignments if they join the January 6 investigation, reports say

    If any House Republicans join the Jan. 6 select committee to investigate the insurrection, they could lose their assignments, according to reports.

  • Mexico's richest man to rebuild, pay for collapsed subway

    Mexico’s richest man has pledged to rebuild and pay for a segment of a Mexico City subway line that collapsed on May, killing 26 people, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday. López Obrador said telecom and construction magnate Carlos Slim has promised to pay for the rebuilding out of his own pocket and have it back in service in a year. “He is going to pay for everything, he promised,” López Obrador said.

  • What’s melioidosis? CDC raises alarm as handful of cases found in 3 states — one fatal

    One of the patients is still hospitalized and the other has been discharged to a “transitional care unit.”

  • Nissan to build $1.4 billion UK electric plant

    Nissan is betting on Britain to supercharge its European electric future.On Thursday (July 1) the Japanese firm and its Chinese partner pledged $1.4 billion to build a giant battery plant that will power 100,000 vehicles a year, including a new crossover model.Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta:"Production of this vehicle and its batteries will create 6,200 jobs in the UK."Gupta was in Sunderland in the north of England for the announcement, along with China's Envision AESC.The industry is facing the most profound technological shift in a century.It's racing to secure battery supply close to the factories where they will make the new cleaner electric vehicles of the future.Nissan's investment, supported by the local government in Sunderland, cements its wager on Britain."It gives me a great pleasure to announce today all new Nissan electric vehicles for the production in the UK. This new generation crossover will be building on the success of Qashqai and Juke and help even more customers to make the switch to E.V.."As the world powers try to slash carbon emissions by scrapping the fossil-fuel guzzling internal combustion engine, Britain has pledged to ban the sale of new diesel and petrol cars from 2030.But going electric has challenges.China dominates the production of electric vehicle batteries.As well as the processing of the core minerals such as rare earths used to make them.

  • COVID delta variant kills Kansas City area resident as cases rise, officials say

    Most of the cases of this highly contagious form of COVID are hitting people younger than 30 who aren’t vaccinated.

  • 10-year-old girl dies after fire, Lexington County coroner says

    The cause of the fire is being investigated by SLED.

  • 'Zola': How a stripper's sex- and violence-filled Twitter thread became a Hollywood feature film

    Aziah “Zola” Wells explains how her epic viral social media story became a movie about exotic dancers on a dangerous, deprived road trip to Florida.

  • Lori Vallow Charged With Conspiracy To Commit Murder In Killing Of Her Fourth Husband, Charles Vallow

    Doomsday cult mom Lori Vallow, who is already facing murder charges in Idaho for the death of her two children, is now facing conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges in Arizona for the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. The Maricopa County Attorney announced the latest charges against Lori in a statement Tuesday after a grand jury’s decision to indict her on one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Prosecutors allege in the indictment that Lori “agreed” with her

  • Jennifer Garner Does the Debatable Clog Trend With a Ruffled Top & Jeans to Drop Off Son at Swimming Class

    The actress is best at casual-chic looks.

  • First unprecedented heat struck British Columbia, now it's wildfires

    A record-shattering heat wave has triggered a spate of massive wildfires across British Columbia and the U.S. West, with one blaze roaring through parts of Lytton, Canada, on Wednesday night. The fire occurred just a day after the town set a national high temperature record of 121°F. Why it matters: The unprecedented heat is leading to other deadly threats as residents hastily evacuate areas in the path of quickly-advancing flames, including deteriorating air quality. Get market news worthy of y

  • Editorial: Bill Cosby may well be a predator. But here's why releasing him was the right move

    There's ample evidence that Cosby sexually assaulted multiple women, but prosecutors were wrong to break an agreement not to use much of that evidence in his criminal trial.

  • Meghan McCain’s Reason For Leaving ‘The View’ Is Surprisingly Relatable

    After four seasons as a co-host, Meghan McCain announced today that this would be her final season on The View. The daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain revealed the news during the July 1 episode of the ABC daytime talk show. In her statement, she shared with viewers and her co-hosts that she ultimately […]