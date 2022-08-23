Cambodian woman accused of stealing $60K from Rockport couple who trafficked her acquitted

A Cambodian woman was found not guilty last week after she was accused of stealing more than $60,000 from the Rockport couple who illegally trafficked and forced her to work in their doughnut shop.

Sophy Treadway, who was born in Cambodia, was accused of stealing money from Rockport Donuts owners Matthew and Sopheak Otero. She was found not guilty of felony theft on Aug. 17 in Aransas County. That's four months after a federal jury found that the Oteros engaged in peonage, forced labor and trafficking of Treadway.

Treadway was awarded $1.78 million in a civil lawsuit against the business. The Oteros deny trafficking her and filed to appeal the case in June. The Oteros' attorney declined to comment about Treadway's acquittal.

Rockport Donuts in Rockport, Texas, on April 28, 2022.

Treadway was represented by attorneys Jim Story and Xenos Yuen. Yuen told the Caller-Times the jury decided she was not guilty in half an hour.

According to Yuen, Treadway only kept her tips from customers. Jurors learned that the bookkeeper of the doughnut business was also a partial owner and had no accounting experience.

More:Cambodian woman awarded $1.78M after Rockport couple trafficked, forced her into labor

A Rockport police officer also testified that the police department did not have a qualified forensic auditor to determine if fraud or theft had been committed, Yuen added.

"I'm glad that the case is over and that the Rockport owners can no longer use that as a scapegoat to say that they're not guilty of human trafficking," Yuen said.

More news

More:Rockport police: Homeland Security assisting with human trafficking investigation

More:This Texas doughnut shop was ranked one of the best. Did the owners use forced labor?

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Cambodian woman found not guilty of theft in Rockport Donuts case