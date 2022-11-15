Cambodia's Hun Sen has COVID-19 at G-20 after hosting summit

1
·1 min read

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is canceling his events at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including President Joe Biden, for a summit in Phnom Penh.

In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus Monday night and the diagnosis had been confirmed by an Indonesian physician on Tuesday morning. He said he was returning to Cambodia and was canceling his meetings at the G-20 as well as the following APEC economic forum in Bangkok.

He said it was lucky that he arrived in Bali late Monday and was unable to join a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders.

The White House said Biden tested negative Tuesday morning and is not considered a close contact as defined by the U.S. CDC.

Cambodia was the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation summit that ended on Sunday, and Hun Sen met with many leaders who attended one-on-one.

In addition to Biden, guests included Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and many others.

In his Facebook post, Hun Sen said he had “no idea” when he might have become infected with COVID-19.

He said he feels normal and is continuing to carry out his duties as usual except for meeting with guests.

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia officials: Russia FM left hospital after 'checkup'

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the Group of 20 summit being held on the island, Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized. Russia's top diplomat arrived on the resort island the previous evening to take part in the meeting of the world's leading economies, which begins Tuesday.

  • Australia's Albanese has 'positive' chat with China's Li

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke briefly with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a regional summit in Cambodia on Sunday, amid anticipation of a formal summit with President Xi Jinping. The countries' ties have deteriorated in recent years, with China putting sanctions on some Australian imports and reacting angrily to Canberra's call for an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19. Albanese and Li spoke on arrival at an event held on the sidelines of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.

  • Xi Biden meeting: US leader promises 'no new Cold War' with China

    The leaders of the US and China strike a conciliatory tone in their first in-person talks for years.

  • Asia Shares Mixed as Investors Weigh China Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed Tuesday amid fragile sentiment following a choppy session on Wall Street and as investors tried to gauge China’s economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsHong Kong’s main share gauge rose while

  • Fred Warner's impact on middle of field for 49ers proven by impressive stat

    An impressive stat shows how much Fred Warner impacts the middle of the football field for the 49ers.

  • Robert Smith Announces Listening Party To Celebrate The Cure’s ‘Wish’ Reissue

    The event takes place on Twitter on Friday, November 25 at 11pm GMT.

  • Lantheus-POINT Biopharma Ink Strategic Collaboration For Cancer Programs

    Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) has licensed POINT Biopharma Global Inc's (NASDAQ: PNT) PNT2002 and PNT2003 product candidates. Lantheus will pay a total of $260 million in upfront payments between the two agreements to POINT, with the potential for additional milestone payments of approximately $1.8 billion between the two products based on FDA approval and net sales and commercial milestones. Additionally, Lantheus will pay POINT royalties on net sales of 20% for PNT2002 and 15% for PNT20

  • Tri-Cities woman tried to be a Good Samaritan, then got carjacked at the mall

    He pulled out a gun and ordered her to get out.

  • What to watch on Tuesday at COP27

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - With COP27 climate summit negotiations grinding over political points and technical details, delegates were hoping the G20 summit starting Tuesday in Indonesia offers a boost to ambition for global action on fighting climate change. The news on Monday of China and the United States resuming climate cooperation has already buoyed hopes for a positive outcome from the U.N. climate summit, being held this year in Egypt. With the U.N. summit taking on the theme of "energy" on Tuesday, there are several events that will address global progress on transitioning off fossil fuels.

  • Familiar faces hope to lead Michigan GOP

    Defeated governor candidate Tudor Dixon, defeated attorney general candidate Matt DePerno, former attorney general Bill Schuette, and former west Michigan congressman Pete Hoekstra all are hoping to become the next Michigan GOP chair.

  • Titans estimate Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree, Randy Bullock as non-participants

    Titans kicker Randy Bullock injured his calf during pregame warmups Sunday. Bullock still kicked two extra points and a 35-yard field goal with 2:59 remaining in the Titans’ 17-10 win. He kicked off on the team’s first kickoff late in the first half but got the ball only to the Denver 18, so punter Ryan [more]

  • Europe must avoid over-reliance on China, says EU leader

    Europe will engage with China but needs to "rebalance" the relationship to avoid becoming too reliant on the country for areas like innovative technology, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday. Michel said Monday's meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping was important and positive in the sense "there is a choice for competition but not a systematic conflict." Europe will also engage with China despite differences the two sides had, as it was "important to listen to each other, to develop a better understanding," Michel told a news conference before attending the G20 leaders' summit.

  • G-20 summit casts spotlight on Bali's tourism revival

    Bali wants the world to know it's back. Dozens of world leaders and other dignitaries are traveling to the Indonesian island for the G-20 summit, drawing a welcome spotlight on the revival of the tropical destination’s vital tourism sector. Tourism is the main source of income on this idyllic “island of the gods," which is renowned for its tropical beaches, terraced rice paddies, mystical temples and colorful spiritual offerings.

  • Philippine central bank to raise rates by 75 bps- Reuters poll

    The Philippine central bank will opt for a jumbo 75 basis point interest rate hike on Thursday to combat soaring inflation and limit weakening in the peso from the U.S. Federal Reserve's own rate moves, a Reuters poll showed. With inflation at 7.7% in October, well above the central bank's target range of 2%-4%, and the Fed was not expected to stop hiking anytime soon, economists predicted the overnight borrowing rate will go even higher than previously thought. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) signalled earlier this month it planned to hike by that amount at this month's meeting to match the Fed, leading to unanimity among economists in a Nov. 8-14 Reuters poll predicting it would.

  • Sacramento man’s family protests deadly 2020 police shooting: ‘No one is really safe’

    Group gathers outside a police station on the anniversary of his death.

  • Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer is Oregon's first Hispanic of Congress

    Latina Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer makes history as Oregon's first Latina elected to Congress.

  • Russia's foreign minister was hospitalized after arriving for the G20 summit, report says

    Russia's foreign minister flew to Bali, Indonesia, for the G20 after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would not attend.

  • EXPLAINER: Russia's war, climate among vexing issues at G-20

    President Joe Biden and other leaders of the Group of 20 top economies will have the chance to discuss the world’s most pressing problems at their summit in Bali, Indonesia. The forum of 19 of the largest national economies and the European Union was formed to encourage cooperation and coordination on global issues such financial stability, climate change and sustainable economic growth.

  • China industrial output, retail sales miss expectations in Oct

    China's industrial output rose 5.0% in October from a year earlier, slowing from the 6.3% pace seen in September, official data showed on Tuesday, as COVID-19 restrictions weighed on factory activity. Retail sales fell 0.5%, the first drop since May when Shanghai was under a city-wide lockdown. Analysts had expected retail sales to rise 1.0%, slowing from a 2.5% gain in September.

  • Gov. Brian Kemp to testify before Fulton County grand jury Tuesday

    A judge ordered Kemp to testify in August, but allowed him to wait until after the November general election.