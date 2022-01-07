Cambodia's Hun Sen in Myanmar to meet military leaders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELAINE KURTENBACH
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGKOK (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is visiting Myanmar, seeking to revive a diplomatic initiative to restore peace following a military takeover nearly a year ago. Critics contend his mission will just legitimize the army’s seizure of power.

Live video on Hun Sen's official Facebook page showed Hun Sen, the first head of state to visit Myanmar since the military seized power last February, being welcomed by senior Myanmar officials after his arrival in the capital of Naypyitaw early Friday. Myanmar's state media also broadcast his arrival.

In his role as the current chairperson of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Hun Sen will meet with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who overthrew Myanmar’s democratically elected government, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and plunging the country into violent conflict and economic disaster.

Hun Sen is himself an authoritarian leader who has held power for 36 years and keeps a tight leash on political activity in Cambodia.

Cambodia holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Hun Sen plans to meet with Myanmar's leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to promote a five-point peace plan for Myanmar endorsed by ASEAN last year.

Hun Sen said on Wednesday in Phnom Penh that he had not set any pre-conditions before his visit.

“What I would like to bring to the talks is nothing besides the five points, consensus points that were agreed upon by all ASEAN member states," he said late Wednesday.

Last April, ASEAN leaders mutually agreed with Min Aung Hlaing on a five-point roadmap toward a peaceful settlement, which included an end to violence and the start of political dialogue between all stake-holders. The Myanmar leader was barred in October from attending ASEAN meetings after the then-ASEAN special envoy was prevented from meeting with Suu Kyi and other political detainees.

Myanmar’s military has said Hun Sen also will not be allowed to meet with Suu Kyi, who was convicted in December on charges of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions and sentenced to four years in prison — a sentence that Min Aung Hlaing then cut in half.

The army's takeover prevented Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party from beginning a second term in office. It won a landslide victory in national elections in November 2020 and independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.

Min Aung Hlaing's move undid 10 years of progress toward democracy as the army loosened its grip on power after decades of repressive military rule.

The Myanmar military has a history of bloodshed, including a brutal campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority. Its seizure of power provoked nationwide nonviolent demonstrations, which security forces have quashed with deadly force. The military has recently engaged in violent suppression of all dissent, disappearances, torture and extra-judicial killings. It has also launched air strikes and ground offensives against ethnic armed rebel groups.

Security forces have killed about 1,443 civilians, according to a detailed tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. As the crackdown has become more severe, an armed resistance has grown inside the country.

Hun Sen was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, the current ASEAN special envoy, and other top Cambodian leaders.

Hun Sen, who has retained power by exiling or imprisoning the Cambodian opposition, may be hoping his visit will burnish his own tarnished international image.

The National Unity Government, an underground Myanmar opposition group and parallel administration, also urged Hun Sen to stay away.

“Meeting Min Aung Hlaing, shaking blood-stained hands. It’s not going to be acceptable,” said Dr. Sasa, a spokesman for the group who uses one name.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Myanmar's leader will continue to be excluded from ASEAN meetings unless some progress is made.

“Should there be no significant progress on the implementation of the five-point consensus, Myanmar should only be represented at a non-political level at ASEAN meetings,” Widodo tweeted after speaking to Hun Sen.

___

Associated Press journalists Sopheng Cheang in Phnom Penh, Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kiko Rosario in Manila, Philippines, and Jerry Harmer and Patrick Quinn in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cambodian leader to make controversial visit to Myanmar

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen begins a visit to strife-torn Myanmar on Friday that he hopes will invigorate efforts by Southeast Asian nations to start a peace process, but critics say will legitimize the rule of the military that seized power last year and its campaign of violence. Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, plans to meet with Myanmar's leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, in an effort to promote a five-point plan endorsed by the group last year and bring about a cease-fire. “What I would like to bring to the talks is nothing besides the five points, consensus points that were agreed upon by all ASEAN member states," he said late Wednesday.

  • Cambodia PM gets red-carpet welcome in Myanmar as visit sparks protests

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was met by an honour guard and red carpet in Myanmar on Friday, just as protests by coup opponents broke out in other parts of the country over fears his trip will provide more legitimacy to the junta. His two-day visit for talks with Myanmar's military rulers was the first by a head of government to Myanmar since the army overthrew the elected administration of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 last year, sparking months of protests and a bloody crackdown. Cambodia is current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has been leading diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Myanmar and which adopted a five-point "consensus" peace plan in April.

  • Some virus restrictions back in Australia as omicron surges

    Australia’s most populous state reinstated some restrictions and suspended elective surgeries on Friday as COVID-19 cases surged to another record. New South Wales reported 38,625 new cases, prompting Premier Dominic Perrottet to announce regulations banning dancing and singing in pubs and nightclubs, and delaying non-urgent surgeries until mid-February. Hospitalizations reached 1,738 in the state on Friday and health authorities warned that the number could spike to 4,700 or even 6,000 in a worst-case scenario within the next month.

  • Palantir, Hyundai Collaborate In A Deal Worth Over $25M

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) looks to build a new big data platform with South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. Hyundai Heavy will use Palantir’s data analysis software to improve the way its affiliate groups operate in fields including shipbuilding, offshore engineering, and energy and industrial machinery processes. The multi-year deal is worth over $25 million, Bloomberg reports. Once they build the platform, the companies will create a joint venture to commercialize the new

  • Niger police seize record 200kg of cocaine from mayor's car

    The mayor and his driver are arrested for allegedly trying to transport the record haul to Libya.

  • How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?

    The viruses that cause colds, the flu and COVID-19 are spread the same way — through droplets from the nose and mouth of infected people. Cough, fever, tiredness and muscle aches are common to both the flu and COVID-19, says Kristen Coleman, as assistant research professor at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. Common colds, meanwhile, tend to be milder with symptoms including a stuffy nose and sore throat.

  • Novak Djokovic Goes to Court to Fight Deportation From Australia After Vax Fury

    Instagram/Novak DjokovicNovak Djokovic is mounting a legal fight to avoid deportation from Australia, with his lawyers appearing in court on Thursday on his behalf.The world No. 1 tennis player’s visa to enter the country was officially rejected Wednesday and he was set to be flown out of the country by Thursday evening, capping an extraordinary debacle in which he was controversially granted a vaccine mandate exemption but then botched his own visa paperwork.Djokovic arrived in Melbourne on Wed

  • Vietnam's VinFast Unveils New Lineup of Electric SUVs

    Automaker VinFast of Vietnam says it's going to stop making gas-powered cars by the end of 2022. It's also expanding in Europe and is now taking orders for two electric SUVs. Le Thi Thu Thuy, vice chairwoman of&nbsp;Vingroup JSC, the parent company of VinFast, talks to Alix Steel.

  • Analysis: Taking on Trump is Biden's reluctant calling

    It may not be the fight he sought, but taking on Donald Trump is President Joe Biden’s calling. Biden offered himself as a guardian of American democracy in a visceral speech Thursday discussing the horrors of the Jan. 6 insurrection that sought to overthrow his 2020 election victory. “I did not seek this fight, brought to this Capitol one year ago today, but I will not shrink from it either,” Biden said in his 25-minute address from Statuary Hall, where rioters had roamed one year earlier.

  • Israeli military: Forces kill Palestinian gunman in raid

    Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian who had opened fire on them during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus early Thursday, the Israeli military said. The military said it was carrying out an operation to arrest a suspect when armed men began firing on the troops. No soldiers were wounded and the suspect was arrested, the military said.

  • Jason Robertson with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers

    Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers, 01/06/2022

  • A former GOP senate candidate — who filmed himself setting his MAGA hat on fire — says he'll donate $1 million to charity if Trump goes on a live debate with him in Arizona

    "I look forward to seeing you on January 15, although I know you won't do it because you're a little bitch," McCarthy said before torching a MAGA hat with a flamethrower.

  • Liz Cheney Torches Trump on Fox News

    It speaks volumes about the state of conservative politics in 2022 America that the sight of Liz Cheney on Fox News Thursday afternoon was genuinely surprising.The Republican congresswoman appeared from Capitol Hill with Bret Baier—the network’s last remaining anchor even capable of delivering “straight” news after Chris Wallace’s recent departure—and did not hesitate to tear into former President Donald Trump for his leadership role in inciting the insurrection one year earlier.After praising s

  • Cruz Begs Tucker to Forgive Him. Tucker Makes Cruz Beg Harder.

    Fox NewsA day after Tucker Carlson publicly scolded him for the unforgivable sin of calling the Jan. 6 insurrection a “violent terrorist attack,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) hightailed it to the Fox News star’s show on Thursday night to grovel for forgiveness.Yet, while Cruz repeatedly claimed he’d made a “mistake” due to “sloppy and frankly dumb” phrasing, Carlson wouldn’t let the Texas senator off the hook—prompting the one-time presidential contender to plead harder for Carlson’s approval.Cruz, one

  • Critics Sum Up Laura Ingraham's Latest Joe Biden Attack In 1 Mocking Word

    The Fox News personality claimed it's "the MSNBC administration" and received a blunt reminder.

  • John Dean Explains Why Donald Trump ‘Should Not Sleep Well' Over Jan. 6

    The Watergate figure interpreted Attorney General Merrick Garland's latest comments as a warning to the ex-president and his allies.

  • ‘We’re Ashamed of Nothing’: Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Cement the Republican Stance on Jan. 6

    A year after a violent attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election, the GOP is led by Trump and his merry band of conspiracy theorists

  • The crucial thing the House Jan. 6 committee knows about Trump that we don't

    The crucial thing the House Jan. 6 committee knows about Trump that we don't

  • Mike Pence’s Staff Is Giving Up the Goods to the Jan. 6 Committee: Report

    "You could see how much information they already had," former Pence Press Secretary Alyssa Farrah told Axios of how much the committee had already gleaned

  • Stephanie Grisham says a group of 15 former Trump officials will meet to 'try and stop' Trump

    "I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and do what I can and I'm really excited to get with these former Trump officials," Grisham told CNN.