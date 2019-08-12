Is Cambria Automobiles plc's (LON:CAMB) CEO Being Overpaid?

In 2006 Mark Lavery was appointed CEO of Cambria Automobiles plc (LON:CAMB). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Mark Lavery's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Cambria Automobiles plc is worth UK£58m, and total annual CEO compensation is UK£718k. (This number is for the twelve months until August 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at UK£400k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under UK£165m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£251k.

As you can see, Mark Lavery is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Cambria Automobiles plc is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Cambria Automobiles has changed over time.

Is Cambria Automobiles plc Growing?

Cambria Automobiles plc has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 3.9% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 2.1% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make me overlook the disappointing change in earnings per share. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Cambria Automobiles plc Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 11% over three years, some Cambria Automobiles plc shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Cambria Automobiles plc with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years.

Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously! Shareholders may want to check for free if Cambria Automobiles insiders are buying or selling shares.

