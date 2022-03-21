Cambria City shooting suspect arrested

Mar. 21—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A suspect believed to be involved in a shooting early Friday morning in the Cambria City section of Johnstown was arrested early Sunday by authorities, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said in a media release.

Curry Granger, 36, was arrested in East Taylor Township and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, the release said.

The shooting occurred at 12:24 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Second Avenue, near the Liquid Currency bar, and resulted in a 21-year-old male being transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to Neugebauer, the victim is expected to survive.

"This instance again demonstrates how the community can help to rid our streets of violence — community members stepped up to the plate and cooperated with investigators," Neugebauer said.

"... Violence will continue to be aggressively investigated by law enforcement, and we will continue to work hard day and night to protect our neighborhoods."

Granger was detained by the Johnstown Police Department, the Cambria County SERT team and East Taylor Township police and also was detained on an out-of-town warrant.

Neugebauer said that the incident is not believed to be related to any other recent shootings in the area.

Granger was transported to the Cambria County Prison and is awaiting arraignment.