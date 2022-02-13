UPDATE Cambria coroner: Philadelphia native killed in Hornerstown shooting

Feb. 13—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Philadelphia native shot in Hornerstown early Saturday died from "multiple" gunshot wounds, investigators said.

The Cambria County Coroners Office has ruled the death of Terrell Green, 41, a homicide.

Green was transported to Memorial Medical Center by Seventh Ward Ambulance after responders found him in Hornerstown but he was pronounced dead of his injuries at 3:48 a.m., Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.

Green was a Philadelphia resident until moving to the Johnstown area about a year ago, according to Lees and District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, who issued a joint release to media Saturday.

Investigators have not indicated what prompted the shooting but "based on the information we currently have, it is not believed that this was a random incident," Neugebauer told The Tribune-Democrat.

He said Johnstown Police detectives are "aggressively investigating" the homicide case.

Neugebauer said the department has been in constant contact with his office since the shooting was reported on the 900 block of Ash Street, but additional details cannot be released as of Saturday evening due to the "ongoing" nature of the investigation.

"Anyone with information regarding this matter may make an anonymous tip by contacting JPD by texting "JPD" to 847411," he said.

Online tips can also be submitted through http://cityofjohnstownpa.net/tip411-submit-a-tip/, or by calling the Cambria County non-emergency number at (814) 472-2100," investigators said.

According to Lees, Green's death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy by ForensicDX on Saturday.

All three of the city's confirmed shootings in 2022 have occurred in Hornerstown.

One was a New Year's Day homicide that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Ferndale area woman.

Jaydin Sanderson, 19, was found dead inside her Chevy sedan early that morning, police said. Investigators are still investigating the case.

On Monday, a man in his 50's was struck by gunfire near the intersection of Bedford and Horner streets and taken to Memorial Medical Center but refused treatment and left the hospital, police have said.

Continue following tribdem.com for updates.