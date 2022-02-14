Cambria coroner: Philadelphia native killed in Hornerstown shooting

Feb. 14—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A former Philadelphia man shot in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown early Saturday died from multiple gunshot wounds, investigators said.

The Cambria County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of Terrell Green, 41, a homicide.

Green was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center by 7th Ward Ambulance after responders found him in Hornerstown. He was pronounced dead of his injuries at 3:48 a.m., Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

Green was a Philadelphia resident until moving to the Johnstown area about a year ago, according to Lees and Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer, who issued a joint release to media on Saturday.

Investigators have not indicated what prompted the shooting, but, "based on the information we currently have, it is not believed that this was a random incident," Neugebauer told The Tribune-Democrat.

He said Johnstown police detectives are "aggressively investigating" the homicide.

Neugebauer said the police department has been in constant contact with his office since the shooting was reported on the 900 block of Ash Street, but additional details cannot be released as of Sunday evening due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

No charges have been filed as of Sunday evening.

"Anyone with information regarding this matter may make an anonymous tip by contacting JPD by texting 'JPD' to 847411," Neugebauer said.

Online tips can also be submitted at cityofjohnstownpa.net/tip411-submit-a-tip, or by calling the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814- 472-2100, investigators said.

According to Lees, Green's death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy by ForensicDx in Windber.

All three of the city's confirmed shootings in 2022 have occurred in the Hornerstown neighborhood.

One was a New Year's Day homicide that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Ferndale-area woman.

Jaydin Sanderson was found dead inside her Chevrolet sedan early that morning, police said. Investigators are still investigating the case.

On Monday, a man in his 50s was struck by gunfire near the intersection of Bedford and Horner streets and taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, but refused treatment and left the hospital, police have said.