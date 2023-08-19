UPDATE Cambria coroner: Woman identified in fatal Johnstown vehicle-pedestrian accident

Aug. 19—Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees has identified the victim of the fatal late-night vehicle versus pedestrian accident as Joan Schellhammer, 53, of East Conemaugh.

The incident happened at approximately 11:24 p.m. Friday when the woman exited a local establishment on the 700 block of Maple Avenue in the Woodvale section of the city.

Lees said Schellhammer was heading toward Rocky's Tavern and stepped out onto the roadway where she was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Cavailer

Schellhammer was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where she died at 1:01 a.m. Saturday in the emergency room.

An autopsy was performed on Saturday.

Lees has ruled the cause of death as traumatic head injury from blunt force trauma and the manner as accidental.

He said the toxicology report is pending.

The Johnstown Police Department and a Pennsylvania State Police accident reconstruction specialist are investigating.

Johnstown Fire Department, Seventh Ward EMS, the Conemaugh DART unit and Johnstown Police responded to the scene.