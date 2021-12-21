Cambria coroner: Woman's death in Ferndale under investigation

Dec. 21—Authorities are investigating the death of woman whose body was found in a Ferndale Borough home on Tuesday.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees is calling the death suspicious.

The woman in her 30s was found by her boyfriend around 5:30 a.m. inside a Summit Avenue home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at ForensicDX in Windber, Lees said.

The scene was photographed and processed.

The Pennsylvania state police Forensic Unit, Ferndale police and the District Attorney's office are aiding the investigation.