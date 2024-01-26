Cambria County commissioners vote to continue anti-blight Act 152 fee program

Jan. 26—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A blight-fighting fee program was reinstated in Cambria County on Thursday by the county commissioners.

The three commissioners unanimously voted to allow the Act 152 program to continue in Cambria County, rescinding a resolution revoking the program in the county that had been approved at the Dec. 21 commissioners' meeting.

"Quite frankly, as I said at the Dec. 21 meeting, I don't believe it should have been taken off," President Commissioner Scott Hunt said. "I believe it was done to have this moment right here."

Hunt had voted against revoking the Act 152 program at the Dec. 21 meeting, while Commissioner Thomas Chernisky and then-Commissioner William "B.J." Smith voted in favor of the revocation. Smith was replaced on the board earlier this month by Commissioner Keith Rager.

However, county Solicitor Ronald Repak noted that the program was never officially "off the books" after the December vote.

"Very creative in the way that it was done," he said. "It really allowed the commissioners to make a determination moving forward."

According to the full resolution, the commissioners had until March 30 to decide what to do with Act 152, Repak explained.

Chernisky asked whether the program would have ended after March if no action had been taken, and Repak said it would have.

Act 152 allows Pennsylvania counties to collect $15 fees on deeds and mortgages and to use that money to fund demolitions of blighted structures.

Since the program was implemented in Cambria County in 2016, 34 blighted properties have been razed using that funding, Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County Executive Director Renee Daly said.

Of those, 13 structures were commercial properties, some of which contained hazardous materials.

Five more demolitions are to be completed by the end of summer, Daly said.

Daly said she was pleased by Thursday's unanimous vote, especially because some properties have already been submitted for the next round of demolition funding.

Chernisky said it was good news that the board reinstated the Act 152 fees, noting the benefits the program has provided for the county.

"Everybody talks about blight and there is no action," he said. "I'm glad to see Cambria County continue to take action and renew Act 152."

No action was taken on Thursday night on Act 89, a different fee program that also was revoked in Cambria County in December by a 2-1 vote of the commissioners, with Chernisky and Smith in the majority.

Act 89 allows counties to impose $5 fees on non-exempt PennDOT vehicle registrations in the county to help fund bridge rehabilitation projects.

Like Act 152, Hunt said, the commissioners have until the end of March to decide to either continue Act 89 or let it sunset in June.

Chernisky said he supports Act 89, too.

Smith said in December that the explanation for the revocation of the programs was so he could have a clear conscience while leaving office because the fees he helped impose were removed by the end of his tenure.

In other business, the commissioners approved a $241,500 change order from Brickley Construction Inc. to replace the roof and flashing on the county's new Domestic Relations building at 236 Jamesway Road in Cambria Township.

Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr. said the roof has been patched several times since the county purchased the structure in 2021, but leaks keep occurring.

To protect the county's investment in the building, which has had its interior completely renovated, a new rubber roof that carries a 20-year guarantee will be installed.

American Rescue Plan funds will be used to cover the cost, Cernic said.

As of December, Cambria County has spent about $1.1 million on renovations for the building.