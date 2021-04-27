Cambria County coroner: City death under investigation

David Hurst, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
Apr. 27—A death investigation is underway involving the body of an individual found late Monday inside a West End home, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.

City police, a state police forensics unit, the Cambria County District Attorney's Office and staff and Lees' staff spent more than six hours overnight at the scene of a Virginia Avenue home after responders were called to the residence just before 11:30 p.m., he said.

An autopsy was still underway late Tuesday afternoon on the individual, who Lees declined to identify. But he said more information will be released Wednesday morning during a press conference involving his office, District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and Johnstown Police Department.

Earlier Tuesday, Lees said investigators aren't sure what happened, "but we treat every death as suspicious until proven otherwise," Lees said.

