Cambria County coroner: Freezing temps cause of Richland Township man's death

Dec. 27—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Freezing temperatures are being blamed for the death of a Richland Township man Christmas morning, authorities said.

A 69-year-old man on Theatre Drive was brushing snow from his car at 11 a.m. Sunday. He went inside the house, collapsed and died, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

The outside temperature was 8 degrees with the wind-chill factor of -11, Lees said.

The cause of death was cold-weather induced cardiac dysrhythmia. The man's death was ruled natural, Lees said.

The man's name has not been released.