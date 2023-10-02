Cambria County DA: Suspect in fatal Oakhurst shooting captured in Ohio

Oct. 2—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A man accused of shooting two people and killing one of them on Sept. 22 at Johnstown's Oakhurst Homes was arrested on Monday in Ohio, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

Neugebauer said that Jashon Gordon, 22, was apprehended without incident in Columbus, Ohio.

Gordon is accused of shooting 19-year-old Emerald Nugent Jr. and a woman early Sept. 22 at Building 29 of the housing complex in Johnstown's West End. Nugent was killed and the woman was injured.

Gordon is charged with one count of criminal homicide, two counts of attempt to cause serious bodily injury, two counts of attempt to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of firearms not to be carried without a license.

Gordon was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and is awaiting extradition back to Cambria County to face the charges against him, according to Neugebauer.

Neugebauer said he anticipates that a hearing will be held in the next seven to 10 days at which Gordon will be able to either oppose his extradition or waive his right to oppose it.