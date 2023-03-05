Cambria County DA: Suspect in Moxham murder found in Las Vegas

Mar. 5—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Pittsburgh teenager accused of killing a man on Jan. 23 in Johnstown's Moxham section was apprehended on Saturday at a residence in Las Vegas, officials said.

Michael Cogdell, 18, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

Cogdell is reportedly being held without bond while officials begin the process of transferring him back to Cambria County to face homicide charges.

"He is awaiting extradition," Neugebauer said in a statement to The Tribune-Democrat.

Neugebauer said that law enforcement officials from multiple states, including Pennsylvania and Nevada, had been working together to find Cogdell since a warrant was issued for his arrest in February. He credited the agencies "for their tenacity" in tracking down Cogdell.

Cogdell is accused of shooting and killing 41-year-old Marvin Price, of Johnstown, in the 600 block of Park Avenue, near St. Patrick's Church.

Surveillance video from Jan. 23 allegedly shows Cogdell walking on Park Avenue when a vehicle driven by Price slows down as it passes him, then makes a U-turn and parks. Cogdell is seen in the footage approaching the vehicle and leaning into the front seat, then sprinting away, according to police.

In a criminal complaint filed last month, police said they identified Cogdell as the suspected shooter using the surveillance video, cooperation from community members and Cogdell's cellphone.

Police said the phone was recovered after it was allegedly taken from the crime scene by Lexus Capri Simms, 26, Price's wife. Simms is charged with hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence.