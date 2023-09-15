Cambria County DA's office gets funds for fast DNA tests

Sep. 15—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Investigators in Cambria County and the surrounding areas will soon have a new tool to help identify suspects of crimes more quickly.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that his office received a federal grant of more than $500,000 to establish a rapid DNA database and a testing system.

Neugebauer said that Beaver County applied for a similar grant and that the grants will establish a regional database so that neighboring counties will also be able to use the technology.

"The idea is that a machine will be housed in Cambria County," Neugebauer said, "and that neighboring counties are going to receive a supply of testing supplies and other things and be able to use our machine in order to help them solve some cases."

The new system will return preliminary results to help law enforcement officers solve cases in a more efficient manner, he said.

"The whole idea behind the rapid DNA system is that currently it takes months to get DNA results back from the state police crime lab," Neugebauer said. "What we'll be able to do is to innovate, as always, at a crime scene, obtain a swab of what may contain DNA material and be able to run that within 24 to 48 hours and hopefully have a result."

He said that the machine will be used in conjunction with the state police crime lab.

Time matters during investigations of sexual offenses, homicides, property crimes and other serious crimes, Neugebauer said.

"DNA can really be a significant investigatory tool that, under the current system, there's not enough testing mechanisms to be able to effectively use that in all types of crimes," he said.

According to Neugebauer, the machine would increase the use of DNA in investigating different types of crimes due to the quick turnaround time.

He said that DNA can be collected during burglaries, which could then help lead investigators to suspects and possibly result in the recovery of stolen items sooner.

"All the things that prosecutors have experienced and begun to realize is that jurors want to see DNA. They want to see the scientific evidence," he said, adding that while the process of DNA collection and testing is not like that depicted in television shows, jurors want to see that investigators at least tried to collect DNA.