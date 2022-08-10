Cambria County judge: Grandinetti a 'threat to society'; receives life sentence in 2017 murder

Aug. 10—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Mizzon Unique Grandinetti was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Tuesday by Cambria County Judge Patrick T. Kiniry in the 2017 death of Barron Thomas Grumbling.

When Grandinetti turned 22 in June, just weeks after he was convicted of murder in the first degree, he had lived longer than Grumbling, who was killed just 22 days before his 22nd birthday in the Oakhurst section of Johnstown in May 2017.

The families of both men appeared before Kiniry as Grandinetti's life sentence was not mandatory, as are most first-degree murder convictions in the state of Pennsylvania, since Grandinetti was a minor when the crime was committed.

After reviewing facts and evidence, the judge had the option to impose a minimum sentence of 35 years, a life sentence without the possibility of parole or another sentence within that range based on his discretion.

Randall McKinney, of Pittsburgh, who represented Grandinetti, argued that his client should receive the minimum of 35 years due to his age and difficult upbringing and that testimony from individuals with biases against Grandinetti should not be considered when determining sentencing.

Rukiya Grayson-Ward, Grandinetti's mother, told the court that her son had been born in prison and was raised by her aunt and grandmother at various points due to her own issues with the law, but said that she believed he could change as she made a change in her own life and obtained education and stable employment.

Dante Witten said that although Grandinetti is a cousin, he considers him a little brother.

"He truly deserves a chance, even though he has made some bad choices," Witten said. "I believe he is truly capable of redemption."

Both Dante Witten and Grandinetti's godmother and cousin, Portia Witten, asked Kiniry for mercy in his sentencing.

"He has been the sunshine of my life since the day he was born," Portia Witten said.

Portia Witten noted that if the family doubted his innocence, they would not have supported him.

"He's not perfect, but he's not deserving of a life sentence," she said.

'He was full of life'

Brandi Grumbling and Berriah Midder addressed the court together with photographs of their brother, Barron Grumbling.

"During the trial, you heard about the last moments of Barron's life, which were hard for us to hear, and you saw him after he was shot," Brandi Grumbling said.

"I want you to see how he looked when he was full of life, when we thought he had everything."

Brandi Grumbling said that at the age of 16, her twin brother played football, attended the prom and had dreams about what his life could be.

She said he was planning to move out of Johnstown when he was shot multiple times on May 1, 2017.

Now, the family is left with an empty stocking each Christmas and an empty chair every holiday, Brandi Grumbling said.

'Evil never changes'

Midder addressed Grandinetti, saying that he would look at her during trials and taunted her because he believed he could get away with killing her brother.

"You took his life because of who he was associated with," she said. "We are the people who took the real loss in this."

Midder said that due to this loss, the sisters' children will never get to know what it's like to have an uncle and she will not be able to have her brother at her wedding.

"You are evil and evil never changes,"she said.

"Now, you get two broken families — mine and yours."

Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael T. Madeira, of the office's Drug Strike Force Section, argued that if Grandinetti were to be sentenced to 35 years in prison, Barron Grumbling "still will not be here."

Madeira noted that while he may personally feel bad about Grandinetti's upbringing, it did not excuse his actions during the time up until he was incarcerated.

Madeira and Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Forrest Fordham III prosecuted the case against Grandinetti.

The judge then reviewed Grandietti's criminal history, which included involvement with firearms, drugs, theft, escape, a protection- from-abuse order that he ignored, and criminal involvement dating back to when he was 9 years old.

Kiniry said he gave Grandinetti credit for efforts made in programs since he has been in prison.

"What I see is a young kid, and it just got worse and worse and worse," he said. "... His conduct has no limits."

The judge finally said that upon further review, he was allowed to consider remorse as it showed character.

Kiniry noted that no remorse was ever shown by Grandinetti and more remorse was shown to the sisters of Barron Grumbling by the Wittens than by Grandinetti.

He concluded by saying that Grandinetti was a "threat to society" before issuing his sentence.