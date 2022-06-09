Cambria County jurors hear testimony from informant, ballistics examiner in retrial of state prison inmate

Jun. 9—EBENSBURG — Testimony continued on the second day of the retrial of Mizzon Unique Grandinetti in the shooting death of Barron Grumbling in May 2017.

The alleged witness in the case took the stand Thursday.

He reached out to investigators in 2019 through his attorney after the death of his friend A'von Perry.

The informant told the jury that he met Grumbling, known as "B.G.," about a year prior to the incident and that Grandinetti had known him, but that they were not friends and just hung around in groups together.

According to the informant, they belonged to different social groups based on the part of town they were from and sometimes "various things" caused these groups to not get along.

One of these causes of disagreement was the robbery of Grandinetti's cousin, according to the informant. He said that on the night of the shooting, Grandinetti was talking about how individuals from the Coopersdale group robbed his cousin and described him as frustrated.

According to the alleged eyewitness, he was to receive heroin from Grumbling on May 1, 2017, the day of the murder.

He testified that he, Grandinetti and Grumbling were walking to get cigars from a local gas station to make blunts of marijuana and obtain the drugs, when Grandinetti bent down as if he was tying his shoe, then shot Grumbling.

He said that Grandinetti later told him that the murder was retaliation for the burglary that Grumbling's group had committed against Grandinetti's cousin.

The informant also testified that the gun used in the murder had been disposed of and would not be found.

The jury also heard from ballistics Sgt. Gesuele Burello, of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Burello was a firearm and tool mark examiner at the time of Grumbling's murder. He had tested the gun of the witness and examined undischarged cartridges from the firearm as well as mutilated discharged fragments of cartridges that had been fired, struck something and been received from the scene.

Burello told the jury that forensic testing showed that the gun recovered from the witness did not match the cartridges that had been found at the scene and could not have been the weapon used.

The retrial will continue Thursday afternoon.

Check back for additional information on this developing story.