Cambria County jurors hear testimony in second day of murder trial

Jan. 27—EBENSBURG — The second day of testimony began in the trial against a Johnstown man accused of a 2017 murder in the West End section of the city when he was 16.

Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, 21, is facing a charge of murder in the first degree in the May 1, 2017, shooting death of Barron Grumbling, 21.

Grumbling was shot and killed at the corner of Corinne Street and Merle Place in the city's West End.

During Thursday's testimony the jury heard from the man who told police he had witnessed the murder of Grumbling.

The informant reached out to authorities after the murder of his friend A'von Perry to talk about several homicides that occurred within city limits because he said he was tired of his friends being killed.

The witness said he, Grumbling and Grandinetti had all been a part of different social groups that sometimes did not get along.

According to the witness, on the day of the murder, he was to receive heroin from Grumbling and the trio were walking to get cigars from a local gas station to make blunts of marijuana before they obtained the drugs when Grandinetti bent down like he was tying his shoe and shot Grumbling.

Grandinetti's attorney Randall McKinney questioned the witness' truthfulness to police due to the fact that he initially told investigators he was not present for the murder and that Ethan Williams, an individual who he called a friend and testified that he was planning to head to his home to hide the night of the murder, had committed the crime.

The witness testified that he told the investigators during the second portion of the interview that he lied because he did not want to have to look over his shoulder.

Detective Mark Britton, of the Johnstown Police Department, testified Wednesday that once the witness was confronted with not being truthful, he provided information that only an individual that was present would know.

The jury also heard from ballistics Sgt. Gesuele Burello, of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Burello was a firearm and tool mark examiner at the time of Grumbling's murder. He had tested the gun of the witness and examined undischarged cartridges from the firearm as well as mutilated discharged fragments of cartridges that had been fired, struck something and been received from the scene.

Burello told the jury that forensic testing showed that the gun recovered from the witness did not match the cartridges that had been found at the scene and could not have been the weapon used.

The trial will continue throughout the day.

Check back for additional information on this developing story.