Cambria County jury convicts state prison inmate of murder in first degree

Jun. 11—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A state prison inmate was convicted by a Cambria County jury on Friday of killing a man in 2017 in Johnstown's West End.

The jury of six men and six women deliberated for more than three hours before finding Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, 21, guilty of murder in the first degree in the May 1, 2017, shooting death of Barron Thomas Grumbling.

Relatives of both men, as well as others not connected to them, were overcome with emotion as the verdict was read in the tear-filled courtroom of Judge Patrick T. Kiniry.

Grandinetti is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. July 21. A conviction of first-degree murder in Pennsylvania carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, according to state law. Grandinetti is already serving a four- to eight-year sentence imposed in 2019 in a separate case.

Grandinetti, who was 16 at the time of Grumbling's murder, was charged with committing the killing by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General in 2020 after a confidential informant who said he was with both Grumbling and Grandinetti on the night of the murder came forward with his account of what happened.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael T. Madeira, of the office's Drug Strike Force Section, and Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Forrest Fordham III prosecuted the case against Grandinetti.

"I am very appreciative that the jury took the time that they took," Madeira said after the verdict came back. "I mean, they were out there three hours to make a decision. They reviewed the facts. They had a question. This was a case in which they had to judge the credibility of certain witnesses, and of course I'm very, very happy.

"I'm happy for the family of Barron Grumbling, and I'm also happy for the city of Johnstown, because I think if we slowly make that effect where we quite literally clean up the streets with those that have been kind of a source of that violence, I think that's a good thing."

Grandinetti's attorney, Randall McKinney, of Pittsburgh, declined comment after the verdict was read.

The verdict came after two days of testimony that concluded on Thursday afternoon.

This was the second time a Cambria County jury heard the state's case against Grandinetti. In January, a mistrial was declared after two days of testimony after testimony from a prosecution witness violated a pre-trial order barring statements about previous crimes or acts allegedly committed by Grandinetti.

According to testimony from the informant, he, Grumbling and Grandinetti belonged to different social groups based on the part of town they were from, and sometimes "various things" caused these groups to not get along.

One of these causes of disagreement was a robbery of Grandinetti's cousin, according to the informant, who said that on the night of the shooting, Grandinetti was talking about how individuals from the Coopersdale group robbed his cousin.

He testified that he, Grandinetti and Grumbling were walking to get cigars from a local gas station to make blunts of marijuana and to obtain drugs, when Grandinetti bent down as if he was tying his shoe, then shot Grumbling, 21, at the corner of Corinne Street and Merle Place.

According to the informant, Grandinetti allegedly told him several months later that the murder was retaliation for the burglary that Grumbling's group had committed against Grandinetti's cousin, which Grumbling had not participated in. The informant also testified that the gun used in the murder had been disposed of and would not be found.

The only gun located the night of the incident was found being carried by the informant after he was arrested shortly after the shooting because he fit the description of one of the two individuals seen fleeing the scene.

Testing of the informant's gun and discharged bullets found at the scene of the crime by state police determined that the informant's gun was not the murder weapon, according to a prosecution witness' testimony.