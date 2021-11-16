Cambria County jury deliberating case of Hornerstown family assault

Nov. 16—EBENSBURG — A Cambria County jury began deliberating the case of a former Pittsburgh man, facing more than a dozen charges in an incident where he allegedly threatened his girlfriend's family with a knife, just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Matthew Scott Gardopee, 47, is facing six felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault and three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment in the July 2020 incident at the Cedar Street home they shared.

Tuesday's testimony started with the presentation of the defense's case, including Gardopee who took the stand as part of the second day of testimony.

Monday's testimony included members of his former girlfriend's family who testified that on July 2,2020, Gardopee threatened many of them with a knife after he engaged in a disagreement with his then-girlfriend, threw a knife at her, and threatened her and her daughters. The knife he allegedly threw at her was never recovered, according to testimony on Monday by the former girlfriend and police.

The family testified that he then went outside to look for the brother of his girlfriend, where he then threatened her niece with what was believed to be a knife and engaged in a physical altercation with her fiance over the knife when she went to retrieve her shotgun.

Gardopee testified Tuesday that he never threw a gun at his girlfriend, to whom he said he was engaged. He told the jury that he had been arguing with his girlfriend and that her brother, who lived on the other side of the duplex that they shared, heard the disagreement and was "causing problems."

Gardopee said he then went outside to talk to the brother and ask him to "keep it down" as he was upsetting his girlfriend's daughters and the brother started to argue with Gardopee.

He said this was when he felt a tug on his belt loop and a "metallic click." He said that the fiancé of his girlfriend's niece had taken his knife from his belt loop. The fiancé stabbed Gardopee several times, according to his testimony which caused him to spend about four months in the hospital and another month in a nursing facility for rehabilitative care.

According to Gardopee, further surgery is needed to contain his intestines in his stomach.

Assistant District Attorney Forrest Fordham recalled Detective Brad Christ, who testified that Johnstown police had been called on June 16, 2020, and June 19, 2020, for two separate domestic disputes between the couple.

During closing arguments, Maureen McQuillan, who represented Gardopee along with Kim Feist, told the jury a story of a trip that she never went on to the Berlin Wall. She told the jury that just like her story, the testimony of the family was nothing but rhetoric and that there was no strong evidence from police testimony to prove the version of the events that the family testified to.

Fordham closed by telling the jury that by believing the defendant's version of what happened, they would need to discount the entire first day of testimony and would need to discredit the information in the 911 tape. He then played the 911 tape again for the jury and asked if the daughter of the defendant's former girlfriend sounded like she was fabricating the information on the call.