Cambria County jury deliberating case of Hornerstown family assault

Katie Smolen, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·3 min read

Nov. 16—EBENSBURG — A Cambria County jury began deliberating the case of a former Pittsburgh man, facing more than a dozen charges in an incident where he allegedly threatened his girlfriend's family with a knife, just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Matthew Scott Gardopee, 47, is facing six felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault and three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment in the July 2020 incident at the Cedar Street home they shared.

Tuesday's testimony started with the presentation of the defense's case, including Gardopee who took the stand as part of the second day of testimony.

Monday's testimony included members of his former girlfriend's family who testified that on July 2,2020, Gardopee threatened many of them with a knife after he engaged in a disagreement with his then-girlfriend, threw a knife at her, and threatened her and her daughters. The knife he allegedly threw at her was never recovered, according to testimony on Monday by the former girlfriend and police.

The family testified that he then went outside to look for the brother of his girlfriend, where he then threatened her niece with what was believed to be a knife and engaged in a physical altercation with her fiance over the knife when she went to retrieve her shotgun.

Gardopee testified Tuesday that he never threw a gun at his girlfriend, to whom he said he was engaged. He told the jury that he had been arguing with his girlfriend and that her brother, who lived on the other side of the duplex that they shared, heard the disagreement and was "causing problems."

Gardopee said he then went outside to talk to the brother and ask him to "keep it down" as he was upsetting his girlfriend's daughters and the brother started to argue with Gardopee.

He said this was when he felt a tug on his belt loop and a "metallic click." He said that the fiancé of his girlfriend's niece had taken his knife from his belt loop. The fiancé stabbed Gardopee several times, according to his testimony which caused him to spend about four months in the hospital and another month in a nursing facility for rehabilitative care.

According to Gardopee, further surgery is needed to contain his intestines in his stomach.

Assistant District Attorney Forrest Fordham recalled Detective Brad Christ, who testified that Johnstown police had been called on June 16, 2020, and June 19, 2020, for two separate domestic disputes between the couple.

During closing arguments, Maureen McQuillan, who represented Gardopee along with Kim Feist, told the jury a story of a trip that she never went on to the Berlin Wall. She told the jury that just like her story, the testimony of the family was nothing but rhetoric and that there was no strong evidence from police testimony to prove the version of the events that the family testified to.

Fordham closed by telling the jury that by believing the defendant's version of what happened, they would need to discount the entire first day of testimony and would need to discredit the information in the 911 tape. He then played the 911 tape again for the jury and asked if the daughter of the defendant's former girlfriend sounded like she was fabricating the information on the call.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Springfield man charged with federal hate crime for beating gay man with a club

    McGee went online to purchase the club he allegedly used and searched for suggestions of how to get away with murder and avoid being caught.

  • University Place woman fails DUI test. Then cops find man’s body 300 feet away

    She’s been charged with vehicular homicide.

  • Biden underscores he wants no change in Taiwan policy

    President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he made clear to China’s Xi Jinping that his administration stands firmly behind the United States' longstanding “One China” policy but he also noted that the self-ruled island of Taiwan ultimately makes its own decisions. White House officials said the two leaders spoke extensively about Taiwan during their more than three-hour virtual meeting one day earlier. Tensions have heightened as China has dispatched a growing number of fighter jets toward the island, while the U.S. and its allies sail warships though the Taiwan Strait.

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • Missouri police officer, 47, dies unexpectedly after returning home from shift

    Sunset Hills police say Christy Meier finished her shift at 7 a.m., saw her husband and went to bed. When he returned home later, he found Meier, a 14-year officer, dead.

  • NJ mom charged with killing kids will remain jailed: 'The facts are particularly horrific'

    Yuhwei Chou sat still and expressionless in a video room at the jail during the virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on Tuesday.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse defense team seeks mistrial, claiming prosecutorial misconduct

    KENOSHA, Wis. — As Kyle Rittenhouse’s jury officially began its deliberations Tuesday, a piece of unfinished business still hung over the case. The defense filed a motion ahead of Monday’s closing arguments asking for a mistrial based on prosecutorial misconduct. The request will be moot if the jury — which began deliberations at 9:15 a.m. local time — acquits Rittenhouse of the five felony ...

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • 'What are you doing here, Asian?': Three suspects sought by police for group attack on NYC man

    Three suspects are being sought out in connection with an attack on a 30-year-old Asian man in New York City on October 23. Reported incident: Security footage from the incident provided the New York Police Department with images of the attack and perpetrators. According to the NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter, five people approached the man around 10:30 p.m. near 31st St. and Fifth Ave in Manhattan’s Koreatown.

  • ‘Deal with it,’ woman tells choking child before passing out at FL restaurant, cops say

    The woman was charged with child neglect, deputies said.

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • Coroner says how woman who went missing in Myrtle Beach ended up at Florence fire station

    The Florence County Coroner confirmed to a local TV station that Sheridan Wahl suffered internal injuries. Her body was found at the bottom of the fire station’s training tower.

  • Judge dismisses charges against ex-Notre Dame coach, moves to hold prosecutors in contempt

    Prosecutors could be held in contempt of court following friction with judge in Ryan Ayers proceedings

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's mother did not drive him to Kenosha shootings

    Social media posts circulating during the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse claim his mother drove him to the town in the US state of Wisconsin where he shot three people. But the prosecutor trying the case says there is no evidence to support the claim, Rittenhouse and a friend testified about the people who accompanied them and did not list his mother, and she told a newspaper that she was in a neighboring state and did not know what her son was doing."Why are we just glazing over the fact that

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The state Supreme Court set the execution date after Cox relinquished all appeals.

  • Two women died of overdoses in a Norfolk man’s home. A third told a judge he raped her in his apartment.

    One night in late May, a 39-year-old Virginia Beach woman joined several friends for a night of barhopping. The woman’s son had agreed to serve as the designated driver, and waited in his vehicle in the parking lot while the woman and her friends went into their final stop of the night — Seaside Raw Bar at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The last thing the woman remembers about that evening was ...

  • Woman arrested for child neglect after passing out at Destin restaurant with infant

    A woman was arrested at a Destin restaurant on Monday after she reportedly passed out on the deck while a one-year-old child was in her care.

  • What legal experts make of judge's order for Rittenhouse to pick his own jury by lottery

    Kyle Rittenhouse could spend the next several decades of his life behind bars or soon walk free from a Kenosha, Wisconsin courthouse.

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer