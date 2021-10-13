Cambria County jury deliberating fate of John E. Hoffman, accused of murdering Geistown man

Oct. 13—EBENSBURG — The case of John E. Hoffman in the death of Anthony Profazier is in the hands of a Cambria County jury.

Hoffman's attorneys, Richard Corcoran and Matthew Dombroski, rested the defense's case Wednesday.

Hoffman waived his right to testify outside of the presence of the jury.

"I do not think it is necessary for me to testify," Hoffman told Judge David J. Tulowitzki.

He added that the choice was his, voluntary and he felt it was intelligently made.

Greg Kupchella, who oversees records at the Cambria County Prison, was called by the defense and showed records of incarceration dates for Hoffman.

Kupchella testified that Hoffman was not incarcerated in December 2019, but was incarcerated in January 2020.

In his closing argument, Corcoran noted that one of the confidential informants stated that he met Hoffman in December 2019.

"Perhaps it was an innocent mistake or perhaps it was a falsehood," he said.

The defense also presented a jailhouse witness who was incarcerated at the same time as Hoffman and the two confidential informants.

The inmate testified that one of the informants tried to pin the case on two other people.

Corcoran noted in his closing that this makes the informant difficult to be trusted.

He told the jury that there was no evidence that Hoffman had drugs or money on his person on Nov. 25, the day Profazier's body was found.

Assistant District Attorney Joel Polites Jr. told the jury to listen to the story Hoffman told to investigators and by his actions.

"The gift that keeps on giving, this was Mr. Hoffman's favorite phrase when describing 'Tony' Anthony Profazier," he said.

"Mr. Hoffman was the gift that keeps on giving to investigators."

He added this was through the DNA swab, key phrases in Hoffman's interview and what was said to confidential informants.

Polites told the jury that the investigation started when Hoffman came to police to report that he had been kidnapped, pistol whipped and had a gun pointed at his genitals for owing someone money.

During his police interview, he also told police the street value of Oxycodone and that he knew Profazier would get 180 pills at one time.

Polites told the jury that in the videotaped interview, Hoffman told detectives he would sell the pills for Profazier and keep some of the profit for himself.

"Remember, he said, he hadn't seen Tony Profazier in two months, but his DNA was found not only on (Profazier's) pants, but in his pants pocket, where he kept what he called his gold — his pills," Polites said.

