Cambria County jury deliberating Geistown homicide case

Sep. 28—EBENSBURG — The fate of a man accused of killing a Johnstown woman in his Geistown Borough apartment after she arranged to purchase a miniature refrigerator from him last April is in the hands of a Cambria County jury.

Testimony in the homicide trial against Joshua Michael Gorgone, 27, in the stabbing death of Denise Williams on April 5, 2021, concluded Tuesday with the prosecution resting and the defense opting not to present any witnesses Wednesday.

In closing statements, public defender Michael Sylvester, who represented Gorgone, along with Kevin Sanders, told the jury that some of the facts of the case are still unknown. For instance, where is the $280 Williams withdrew from the bank that day as Gorgone was only found with $5?

Gorgone is charged with the theft of $160 Williams withdrew from the bank for the purchase of the refrigerator.

Sylvester said that Gorgone committed the offense defending himself.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt hit a closed fist against her hand and counted to 68, the number of stab wounds on Williams that were able to be counted and asked the jury to consider when the offense switched from self-defense to intent.

During her closing statement, the attorney dumped a packet of sugar in her hand, which is similar to a gram of heroin, and stood next to a picture of Williams.

"Mr. Gorgone thought this was worth more than Miss Williams," Aurandt said of the heroin which had a street value of $150. "... We know that Miss Williams' life was worth more."

The jury, which went into deliberations around 11:45 a.m., will consider charges of murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, murder in the third degree, voluntary manslaughter, robbery, two counts of theft, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

