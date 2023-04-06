Cambria County jury returns split verdict in 2013 UPJ rape case

Apr. 6—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Cambria County jury returned a split verdict Thursday in the case of a former University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown resident assistant who was accused of sexually assaulting a then-freshman student there in 2013.

The jury found Cliff Christopher Maloney Jr., 31, of Missouri, not guilty on four of the six counts against him and told President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III that further deliberation would not bring them to a verdict on the remaining two counts.

Maloney was found not guilty on one count of rape of a substantially impaired person, rape of an unconscious person and two counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on one count of aggravated indecent assault without consent and one count of sexual assault.

The jury resumed deliberations Thursday morning, recessing at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday after about seven hours. In total, the jury spent more than nine hours deliberating before reaching a verdict.

Krumenacker said that he will schedule a hearing in the upcoming weeks to determine whether acquitting Maloney of the remaining charges or retrying him would be appropriate as determined by the law.

Attorney Peter Kratsa, who represents Maloney along with Caroline Donato, of West Chester, and David Raho, of Johnstown, motioned for the charges to be dismissed Thursday, arguing that Maloney being acquitted on similar counts would trigger the remaining charges to be dismissed since the charges deal with the same elements.

"I've never in my career had a jury that paid this much attention to detail and the judge's instruction and the law so seriously," Kratsa said on behalf of himself and Donato. "While we would have loved an acquittal on every count, we respect the verdict and accept it, and we surely hope that we don't have to come back with the other two."

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that while the commonwealth is disappointed in the outcome, the jury took a substantial amount of time to make the decision.

"I can say that these cases are very difficult and we have an unbelievably strong and courageous victim in this matter," he said.

Moving forward, the district attorney's office will look at their legal options in the case and talk to the woman about how she would like to proceed based on those options.

Maloney will remain on bond until a decision is made about the remaining charges.