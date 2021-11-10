Cambria County Prison reports increase of 27 COVID-19 cases since last month

Nov. 10—EBENSBURG — Cases of COVID-19 at the Cambria County Prison continue to rise.

Deputy Warden Bill Patterson reported an increase of 27 cases since last month's meeting, 16 in staff and 11 in inmates to the Cambria County Prison Board at its meeting Wednesday.

This is an increase of four employee cases and two inmate cases since it was reported that several units of the prison were under quarantine last week.

Patterson reported that since the start of the year, PrimeCare, the company that provides medical care at the prison, has been offering rapid COVID-19 testing at no cost. The supply of no-cost kits is running low and the prison will soon need to switch to PCR testing, which will cost $155 per test, he said.

Patterson expects the rapid tests to run out by the end of the year and testing costs to begin to increase.

Prison staff have already begun to be sent out for testing due to the lack of supplies.

Last week, Patterson said several units would be under quarantine until Nov. 12, but that the date could change based on case count. No update or date change was given Wednesday.

Information about impacted units and updated case counts can be found online at cambriacountypa.gov/prison.

Since Sept. 23, 2020, there have been 420 positive cases at the prison — 96 prison employees, eight contract employees and 316 inmates or detainees.