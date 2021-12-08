Cambria County Prison sees another jump in COVID cases

Dec. 8—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Cases of COVID-19 in the Cambria County Prison continue to be on the rise.

First Deputy Warden Bill Patterson told the prison board Wednesday that eight new cases were confirmed for staff members and 58 for inmates in the past month.

There were two positive staff members and 30 positive inmates as of Wednesday, he said.

Some staff members had previously been infected with the virus and two are on their third infections, Patterson said.

There are six housing units under COVID-19 protocol and the female unit has temporarily been swapped with one of the male units due to the female housing units having more capacity.

Patterson told the board that since the beginning of the pandemic, the prison has been purchasing cloth masks for inmates for $1.99 each.

Recently, the prison was able to purchase two palettes, or 16,000 cloth masks for $400, which Patterson estimates will mean $31,440 in savings.

Beginning Nov.4, COVID protocols went into place in several housing units due to the uptick.

Visitation has been prohibited for housing units under these protocols.

Information about impacted units and updated case counts can be found online at cambriacountypa.gov/prison.

Since Sept. 23, 2020, there have been 483 positive cases at the prison — involving 101 prison employees, eight contract employees and 374 inmates or detainees.