UPDATE: Cambria County schools exiting lockdowns after unfounded threat report

Mar. 29—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — School districts across Cambria County are exiting a lockdown ordered by the county's district attorney on Wednesday morning after officials received a report — apparently unfounded — of shots fired at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School in Ebensburg.

The initial lockdown order was changed to a shelter-in-place order that was lifted around an hour later, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

State troopers and the Cambria County District Attorney's Office responded to the reported threat at Bishop Carroll. Police also investigated at Central Cambria School District, but Superintendent Jason Moore said that district did not receive a threat. No threat was found at either location, authorities said.

After that, a domino effect was felt as various school districts went into lockdown.

"It hits you like a ton of bricks," Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.

He noted that Cambria County 911 and the district attorney passed on the message to secure the schools.

Nadonley said that district leaders are asking parents not to show up to the schools and that every precaution has been taken to ensure that students and staff are safe.

Regular dismissal is still scheduled with a heightened police presence at Richland.

Blair County school districts also received similar calls on Wednesday morning that were determined to be unfounded.

State police in Hollidaysburg and Rockview responded to those incidents and in a statement on Twitter said that they are treating each with standard law-enforcement protocols, but that "the calls are believed to be computer-generated swatting calls."

Similar situations played out across the country this week, from Massachusetts to Missouri and Wisconsin to Kansas. According to several news reports from those areas, the threats were unfounded.

A month ago, schools in New York dealt with similar reports of threats. According to a NBC affiliate WHEC News 10 story from Feb. 24, the FBI is involved in that investigation.