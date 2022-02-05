Cambria County woman scammed out of $23G, police say

Feb. 4—State police are warning residents to beware of scams that target the senior citizens after a 89-year-old Cambria County woman was cheated out of $23,000 by someone posing as her granddaughter, authorities said.

Troopers said the woman received a phone call at 10 a.m. on Wednesday from a woman claiming to be her granddaughter.

The scammer told the woman that she was in police custody following a motor vehicle accident and needed money to pay bail.

The woman agreed and arrangements were made for a "courier" to come to the residence.

A man came to the home two times and was given a total of $23,000 in U.S. currency.

The "courier" is described as a white, non-Hispanic male, about 30 years old with longer brown hair and wearing a knit winter hat and a surgical-style face mask. He was reportedly operating a passenger car described as bright red.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop A, Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.

Troopers advise residents to discuss common scams with family members and to verify the legitimacy of suspicious phone calls, emails and test messages. When in doubt, contact a family member or the police.