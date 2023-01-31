Cambria court: Guilty plea for man accused of resisting arrest, injuring city officer; 5 others before bench

Jan. 31—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Nasir Reynolds, 18, entered a guilty plea to simple assault and resisting arrest before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein on Monday.

According to Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt, on Sept. 19, Reynolds was resisting arrest when he led officers into oncoming traffic and caused injuries to one Johnstown Police Department officer who required medical treatment.

He will be sentenced March 23.

The following also appeared in Cambria County court:

—Kevin Whitmore, 31, entered a plea to summary counts of disorderly conduct and harassment before Bernstein on Monday.

According to Aurandt, Whitmore arrived at a residence and began banging on a window and demanding entry. In a separate case, he threw a brick into a window of the same residence in order to gain entry.

Whitmore was ordered to pay court costs and was sentenced to 30 days of probation, as he has spent five months in jail.

The victim has not been located and did not give input about the sentencing which Bernstein noted as part of the reason for Whitmore's sentence.

—Cortez Haselrig, 25, entered a guilty plea to two counts of driving under the influence and one count of felony possession with intent to deliver heroin before Judge David J. Tulowitzki on Monday.

Haselrig was facing two cases where he was allegedly found to be driving under the influence and a third where paraphernalia, marijuana, pipes, a money counter, a scale, money, firearm and what was believed to be heroin was allegedly found after he was detained by Cambria County Probation. He will be sentenced March 24.

—Sitara Andrea Graham, 18, entered a guilty plea to felony aggravated assault before Tulowitzki.

Graham is one of several Greater Johnstown High School students charged after an attack on another student was recorded on a cell phone last year.

She will be sentenced March 24.

—Devine Edwards, 28, was sentenced to 18-32 months in a state correctional institute by president judge Norman A. Krumenacker III Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with attempt to cause injury with a deadly weapon.

According to authorities, Edwards allegedly fired a gun in the stairwell of a housing complex last year.

—Siddeeq Henry, 31, entered a guilty plea to assault by a prisoner before Krumernacker on Tuesday.

Henry assaulted a guard at the Cambria County Prison in August which required the guard to seek medical attention at the hospital.

He will be sentenced March 7.