Cambria DA announces felony charges against 2 teens following security breach at Westmont Hilltop High School

Dec. 11—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said two local teens face felony charges, including conspiracy to commit terrorism, in connection with a security breach at Westmont Hilltop High School.

Neugebauer said Logan J. Pringle, 17, of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, and Preston R. Hinebaugh, 16, of Upper Yoder Township, Cambria County, were charged with conspiracy to commit terrorism, a first-degree felony; conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, a first-degree felony; and attempt to commit aggravated assault.

Hinebaugh was also charged with possession of firearm by a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor.

"Both defendants were taken into custody without incident and are currently lodged in the Cambria County Prison awaiting preliminary arraignment," Neugebauer said in a press release first sent to parents in the Westmont Hilltop district on Saturday.

Upper Yoder Township police recovered an AR-15 type firearm from Hinebaugh's home on Thursday after executing a search warrant.

"A juvenile, aged 16 years old at the time, admitted in an interview to both myself and Chief (Don) Hess, after being advised of his Miranda Rights, that he was in possession of an AR-15 type firearm, in his bedroom, without the knowledge of his parents," Upper Yoder Township Assistant Police Chief John Blake wrote in a an affidavit obtained by WJAC-TV News and provided to The Tribune-Democrat on Friday.

Westmont Hilltop Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said in a statement Friday that school administrators learned of the security breach on Wednesday.

Neugebauer said "an alarmed parent" alerted the district to the security breach, which involved Hinebaugh allowing Pringle to enter the high school on Tuesday.

The Department of Homeland Security, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office participated in the investigation, Neugebauer said.

The Westmont Hilltop incident comes less than two weeks after the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan. Four students were killed and seven people were injured.

"Our students and employees were not in danger, but the recent violent acts in Michigan remind us that we all need to remain vigilant to keep one another safe," Mitchell said in a statement.

Mitchell said students should tell a trusted adult if they hear or see something suspicious or access the Safe2Say app through district-sponsored technology. That resource is also available at www.whsd.org.

"Recent events, including this one, must serve as a reminder that we all should remain alert to protect ourselves and those around us," Neugebauer said. "All threats to the safety of our schools and institutions will be thoroughly and swiftly investigated, and all incidents will be taken seriously. Students are reminded to use Safe2Say, call the police, and/or communicate with a trusted adult when they see or hear something alarming.

"Safety is everyone's responsibility, if you see something, say something. Thank you to the men and women of law enforcement for being ever vigilant and protecting us, and thank you to our local, state and federal authorities for working seamlessly together."