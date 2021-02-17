Cambria DA: Criminal citations against Somerset DA withdrawn after apologies to Richland businesses

Feb. 17—EBENSBURG — Criminal citations have been withdrawn against Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas after he issued apologies to two Richland Township businesses, authorities said Tuesday.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer withdrew summary charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.

The charges stemmed from disputes Thomas had with the owners of Capri Pizza and Uzelac Gymnastics about his daughter's 5th birthday party on Oct. 17.

Thomas was alleged to have used vulgar and abusive language, and at one point allegedly attempted to provoke a fight.

"A private apology from Mr. Thomas was offered and accepted by both business owners," Neugebauer said in a statement. "Those affected by this situation are satisfied with the resolution.

"While this situation was unfortunate, I hope to move forward and collaborate with Somerset County as we continue our aggressive fire against drug and violent crime," he said.

One of the business owners was caught by surprise Tuesday when told the charges had been withdrawn. She said Thomas called her on the phone, but never apologized.

"He just said he wanted to get this behind him," Shirley DiRosa, owner of Capri Pizza, said Tuesday.

"He never apologized. He never said, 'I'm sorry.' "

Brenda Uzelac, owner of Uzelac Gymnastics, could not be reached Tuesday.

She said at the time that Thomas "got very hostile and out of control."

Defense attorney Ryan M. Tutera, of Pittsburgh, said he believed that Thomas' actions did not rise to the level of criminal conduct and that both sides worked out a solution.

At the time the charges were filed, Thomas said that he became upset because the door was locked when people began arriving at the gymnastics facility for the party and because pizzas that had been ordered from Capri Pizza weren't delivered.

Neugebauer said that Thomas has donated to a local charity that helps local restaurant workers during the pandemic.