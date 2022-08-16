Cambria DA drops charges against Westmont man

Aug. 16—Criminal charges were withdrawn against a Westmont man who had been accused of assaulting a juvenile in April, authorities said Tuesday.

West Hills Regional police had charged Ruben Samuel Dutton, 52, of the 200 block of Mifflin Street, with strangulation, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.

The Cambria County District Attorney's office withdrew those charges Aug. 10 before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

West Hills police had filed the charges on April 4.

"The commonwealth did not have enough evidence to prove their case," said Dutton's attorney, Michael Filia, of Richland Township.

"Mr. Dutton has always maintained he did nothing wrong," Filia said.