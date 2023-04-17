Cambria DA: Juvenile charged in Westmont Hilltop school threats

Apr. 17—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Westmont Hilltop School District student has been charged in relation to threats directed at the Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School last week, according to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer.

The Upper Yoder Township Police Department arrested a juvenile on Monday in connection with the threats. The juvenile faces felony charges.

According to Neugebauer, the investigation was a cooperative effort among the police department, the Cambria County Detective Bureau and the FBI.

"We appreciate the full cooperation of Westmont Hilltop School District, which enabled police to rapidly investigate this incident," he said. "This should serve as a reminder that threats of any nature against our schools, teachers, administrators, students, etc., are going to be taken very seriously and investigated aggressively by law enforcement.

"The safety of our schools is of utmost importance. This type of activity can have severe consequences, both now and into the future, regardless of the age of the actor. Law enforcement and school districts continue to work together to provide the safe learning environment that our children deserve."

Students in the district were placed on "flexible instruction" several days last week after two separate non-specific threats were received by the district that were later deemed to be credible.

Last week, Upper Yoder Township police Chief John Blake said the first message was received before 7 a.m. April 12 and was directed to a student-led social media account, with a second threat being sent by a separate user to another district-associated online account.

A staff member, who was not identified by the district, was later determined to be the target of the threat.

Westmont was the target of threatening messages earlier this year that resulted in the arrest of a teenage girl, who was charged with multiple felonies.

Last week's events continue a string of threats several area schools have dealt with through the first four months of the year.

That includes a swatting incident on March 29 that led to the lockdown of all Cambria County schools while police investigated.