UPDATE: Cambria DA says grandfather of Cambria Twp. shooting victim taken into custody

May 1—Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said Saturday the grandfather of a man killed on the 1700 Block of Fairlane Road in Cambria Township has been taken into custody.

A news release said John T. Oblinsky was charged with one count of criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated assault in the death of 21-year-old Jacob T. Fisher.

All charges will be prosecuted by Neugebauer, who said in the release: "There is never a reason that domestic disputes should turn physical or involve firearms."

Neugebauer said the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released "as appropriate."

Earlier in the day, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said Fisher died from a close-range gunshot wound to the chest during an incident at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Friday.

Lees said the death was ruled a homicide.

Fisher had been living at that residence "for a few months" prior to the shooting, the coroner said.

The investigation was led by Pennsylvania State Police in conjunction with the Cambria County District Attorney's Office, Cambria Township Police Department and the Cambria County Coroner's Office.

Additional assisting agencies included the Ebensburg Borough, Summerhill Township and Jackson Township police departments as well as Ebensburg EMS and Portage EMS.

Fisher's death marks the third homicide in Cambria County during the month of April.

On Monday, a domestic dispute led to the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman in Johnstown's West End.

On April 6, a woman was stabbed to death in Geistown after agreeing to meet someone selling an appliance through an online marketplace.