Cambria DA: Sheriff's deputies will not be charged in connection with controller's audit

Aug. 27—EBENSBURG — Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer announced Friday that Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office will not proceed with criminal prosecution of four Cambria sheriff's deputies found to be working for other municipalities because of insufficient evidence.

Neugebauer referred to an audit completed by county Controller Ed Cernic on Aug. 13. Representatives for the Office of Attorney General said that the matter was referred to them by Neugebauer in August 2020 and brought to their attention in July 2020 by Commissioner William "B.J." Smith.

"The attorney general's office accepted the referral and proceeded to do an in-depth and full investigation into the matter to determine whether or not criminal charges were appropriate," Neugebauer said in a press release. "My office forwarded all information which we received throughout this process to the attorney general's office.

"After their review, the attorney general's office independently determined that there was not sufficient evidence to initiate criminal prosecution. I have informed the county commissioners and appropriate department heads of the determination."

Cernic said that he believed the evidence that he provided was sufficient and that saying it was not was "purely political."

The controller said that his office stands behind its audit and its findings.

"Those findings were based on facts that were collaborated by our office, with the records of (the) sheriff's office, human resources office and county district justice offices," Cernic said. "The findings are clearly a violation of county policy and county code. The decision to not pursue any actions in relation to this audit falls directly on the state attorney general's office and the county district attorney's office."

The audit report did not name individuals within the sheriff's department.

The probe determined that an individual referred to as Sheriff's Deputy No. 1 attended 17 hearings for a municipal police department from 2018 through 2020 during paid county hours, and was compensated for nine of the hearings by both the county and the municipality.

The audit also found that:

—Sheriff's Deputy No. 2 attended one hearing on paid county working hours in 2019, but was only paid by the county.

—Sheriff's Deputy No. 3 attended one hearing on paid county working hours in 2018, but was only paid by the county.

—Sheriff's Deputy No. 4 attended one hearing on paid county working hours in 2018, and was found to have been paid by both the county and the municipality.

Acting Sheriff Don Robertson said the results of the investigation were what he anticipated.

"The most recent audit of our office, by the Cambria County Controller's Office, was once again filled with misinformation," Robertson said in a statement. "The controller's recent statements to the press about me not having the powers to discipline and, not informing the commissioners' office, are also false. I want to be clear, I have never spoken to Mr. Cernic about this particular audit. I have never met with him, emailed him or communicated in anyway until (Friday)."

Cernic previously said Robertson and Deputy Tom Owens, both of whom are running for sheriff, are not involved in the report that does not name deputies.

Robertson said he will do his own internal investigation of the department and discipline deputies, if necessary.

Cernic said that he was doing his job by following up on an anonymous tip received by his office, which he said has audited other county offices in the past.

"I run an independent office for county government," Cernic said. "My independent office's responsibility is to watch over the financial operation of county government and the fourth class of the county code says that if I find something wrong, I report to the commissioners and it reverts to the district attorney, which I did."

Commissioners B.J. Smith and Thomas Chernisky declined comment due to the issue being a personnel matter. Commissioner Scott Hunt did not respond to requests for comment.