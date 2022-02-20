Cambria district attorney, coroner identify Moxham homicide victim

Feb. 19—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — In a joint statement Saturday, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and Coroner Jeffrey Lees identified Friday's homicide victim as Timothy Harrison, 42, of Moxham.

"At this point, based on the information we have — the circumstance surrounding the event — law enforcement does not believe there is any danger to the general community," Neugebauer said.

He said the shooting seems to be a targeted event and not done at random.

Harrison was found around 3:40 p.m. on Friday by the Johnstown Police Department after he wrecked his vehicle near Charles Street at 500 Place in the Moxham section of the city.

Once out of the vehicle, first responders discovered he had multiple gunshot wounds, and the city man was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Lees has ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy was completed on Saturday at ForensicDX in Windber, according to the statement.

This is the third homicide in the past two months in Johnstown.

Terrell Green, 41, of Philadelphia, was killed Feb. 12 in the Hornerstown neighborhood and Jaydin Sanderson, 19, of the Ferndale, was found deceased in her vehicle due to a gunshot wound in Hornerstown on Jan. 1.

Additionally, a man in his 50s was found shot on Bedford Street near Horner Street the night of Feb. 7.

He was transported to Conemaugh hospital where he refused treatment and left without cooperating with a police investigation.

Neugebauer said at this time there's nothing connecting any of the prior violent acts this year to Friday's incident.

He encouraged the city residents to work together to "show violent individuals that they are not tolerated" in the community" and urged anyone with information who heard gunshots or saw erratic driving between 3:30 and 3:40 p.m. in Moxham or the vicinity on Friday to contact Johnstown police.

Neugebauer's office and JPD are working together to investigate.

Anyone with information can anonymously leave a tip for police by texting "JPD" to 847411.

Tips can also be submitted online at cityofjohnstownpa.net/tip411-submit-a-tip, or by calling the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.