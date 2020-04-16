Cambria Investment Management Hires SS&C to Service ETF Lineup

SS&C ALPS to provide comprehensive offering to 11 Cambria ETFs

WINDSOR, Conn., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Cambria Investment Management has selected SS&C ALPS to provide full fund administration, accounting and distribution services for Cambria ETFs.

SS&C ALPS has been servicing the ETF industry since 1995 with a unique full-service offering that includes fund accounting, legal administration, distribution, and liquidity risk management. Cambria chose SS&C ALPS for its extensive expertise in the ETF market to support its 11 ETFs. N-PORT and N-CEN reporting capabilities were also crucial to Cambria.

"As we continue to expand, we wanted to partner with a technology provider that could adapt quickly in the fast-changing ETF landscape," said Meb Faber, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. "SS&C ALPS has proven and flexible technology and expertise to support us."

"We are excited to partner with Cambria Investment Management to support the expansion of its ETF business," said Brad Swenson, Head of Registered Fund Services at SS&C ALPS. "The ETF landscape is evolving rapidly, and we look forward to leveraging our deep knowledge of the ETF space to help our clients thrive."

About Cambria

Cambria Investment Management, LP ("Cambria" or the "Company") is a SEC registered investment advisor that was formed in 2006. Cambria is an independent, privately owned investment advisory firm focused on quantitative asset management and alternative investments. The Company's mission is to preserve and grow capital by producing above-average absolute returns with low correlation to traditional assets and manageable risk. Information about Cambria ETFs is available at www.cambriafunds.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

To determine if this Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expense before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's full or summary prospectus which may be obtained by calling 855-383-4636 (ETF INFO) or visiting our website at www.cambriafunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money.

The Cambria ETFs are distributed by ALPS Distributors Inc., 1290 Broadway Suite 1000 Denver CO 80203, which is not affiliated with Cambria Investment Management, LP, the Investment Adviser for the Fund. Check the background of ALPS on FINRA's BrokerCheck .

