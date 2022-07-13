Cambria Judge hears motions in 2016 homicide case

Jul. 13—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Mercer County man charged with the murder of a Blairsville woman who was found in a wooded area in 2016 was in Cambria County court on Tuesday seeking relief in his case.

Christopher George Rowe, 48, is facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and false reports to police in relation to the murder to his ex-paramour Kaylene Roedel.

Roedel's body was found by two hikers near the Honan Avenue Community Hiking and Biking Trail on Aug. 7, 2016. She was found face up with her legs spread apart and with her shirt, shorts and underwear cut down the middle. According to police, she had been sexually assaulted.

Rowe's attorneys, Daniel Kiss and Toby McIlwain, filed a motion for special relief on Rowe's behalf after Rowe told his attorney he had concerns that other inmates in the Cambria County Prison could see his discovery.

Capt. Kurt Wolford, of the Cambria County Prison, testified during the hearing. He serves as the captain of security for the prison and previously held similar technology duties as a lieutenant.

Wolford said that, until recently, inmates would go into their counselor's office and review discovery on an old laptop using a general login that was given to all inmates, and that they would use a disc or flash drive with their discovery on it.

He said that Rowe is granted up to two hours each day, every weekday, to view his discovery, but that the time can vary for each inmate.

Wolford said that he was aware that an inmate's discovery had been saved onto the computer, but that he was unaware of what inmate's discovery was on the computer.

Kiss questioned how many times Rowe was allowed to access his discovery between May 24 and July 6.

Wolford said that there was a gap between June and July 6 due to a complaint that caused a change in the protocol.

Kiss said that a video of Rowe and Rodel was found on the computer and accessible to other inmates.

Story continues

He argued that while inmates now have their own individual login, it took him petitioning the court for that change to occur.

The attorneys are asking that Judge Tamara R. Bernstein grant a request to allow Rowe to switch counselors, that the inmates have specialized passwords to which only jail personnel have access, that Rowe have more time to view discovery closer to his trial and that he have access to his own laptop for discovery.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt argued that the jail has been going "above and beyond" to meet Rowe's requests as issues have presented, and asked that the motion be dismissed without prejudice if the issue would need to be reevaluated.

The defense also filed discovery motions regarding two former Johns-town police officers. One who was involved in the case and the other who was employed at the time. Both faced criminal charges and no longer work for the department.

McIlwain raised concerns that former Detective Dan Fisher left the department after he interfered with cases. McIlwain said that investigations he was involved in could not be trusted.

McIlwain said that there were allegations of misconduct against Fisher involving women and there was reason to believe Roedel had been one of those women.

The defense requested any documents available on the investigation.

Aurandt said that no documents on Fisher's criminal investigation were made to the Cambria County District Attorney's Office by the Attorney General's Office due to the conflict.

She added the district attorney's office reviewed the complaints against Fisher and spoke to a Johnstown police captain and that no complaints involving Roedel exist.

McIlwain also raised concern about former Johnstown police Officer William Slisz, who was found unconscious as he was attempting to break into an evidence locker.

The attorneys were requesting a full list of cases impacted.

McIlwain said that they had received public information released, but that the defense felt "entitled to more than that."

"Evidence against Chris was stored in that evidence locker, and we deserve to know if any evidence in Chris' case was compromised," he said.

Aurandt said that the list does not encompass the Roedel case

McIlwain then added that several of his clients impacted by the situation were not on the publicly released list and that the evidence could have been compromised in some manner such as by being touched.

Aurandt responded that the cases on the release were those that charges were dismissed due to the evidence and that others may have been impacted with the officer being unable to be called as a witness.

The defense also motioned for the case to be dismissed.

McIlwain argued that when Roedel was cremated before Rowe was even charged, it destroyed evidence that could have been tested.

Kiss argued that individuals who took the samples are no longer available to testify as to what they collected.

Bernstein made no decision on any of the motions as well as other matters in the case discussed during the hearing on Tuesday.