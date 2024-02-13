Cambria man sentenced to prison for severely injuring NT man in crash

Feb. 13—A Cambria man was sentenced to prison time Tuesday after severely injuring a North Tonawanda man in a 2022 car crash while driving drunk in Newstead.

Mark S. Printup, 51, of the Town of Cambria was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 4 1/2 years in prison by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi. As part of the sentence, Printup was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and his driver's license was revoked, according to the Erie County District Attorney's office.

The accident occurred at 10:42 p.m. Aug. 13, 2022. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Printup was driving while under the influence of alcohol when he drove through a stop sign at Utley and Hunts Corners roads in the Town of Newstead, causing a collision with another vehicle that had the right-of-way at the intersection.

The driver of the other vehicle was extracted from his vehicle by a local fire company. The victim, a 22-year-old man from North Tonawanda, was transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center where he was hospitalized for several weeks. The victim underwent several surgeries for various serious physical injuries, including a traumatic brain injury and fractured pelvis. He continues to receive long-term care treatment.

Printup pleaded guilty on Dec. 5 to one count of first-degree vehicular assault (class "D" felony), the highest count in the indictment.

Flynn commended the Erie County Sheriff's Office for their work in this investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Christopher M. McCarthy and Christine O. Murray of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau.