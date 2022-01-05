Cambria sheriff's office warns public of warrant scam

Jan. 5—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Cambria County Sheriff Don Robertson is warning area residents about a new phone scam that was first reported to his office on Monday.

The perpetrators are calling people claiming to be from the sheriff's department and telling them that there is a warrant out for their arrest because they missed jury duty.

The caller says that to avoid being arrested, the individual being contacted must pay money or release bank account information.

"That's just a complete fabrication," Robertson said.

The sheriff stressed that he nor his deputies would operate in this manner and urged residents not to give any information to the callers and to not send them money.

"That's not how our sheriff's office works," he said.

This isn't the first time this scam has been implemented in the area.

Robertson said at least a few times per year his office receives notice about the calls, which seem realistic because the scammers use a current deputy's name.

More reports of the trickery were reported to his office on Tuesday.

Robertson noted that these type of crimes typically originate outside the area of their jurisdiction and can be difficult to prosecute.

Despite that, if someone has been contacted this way Robertson advises them to report the matter to their local police department.

Any concerns can be addressed to the Cambria County Sheriff's Office at 814-472-1691.