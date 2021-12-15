Cambria, Somerset attorneys to represent teens accused of terror plot

Dec. 15—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two teens charged on Friday with planning a school shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior- Senior High School have attorneys, authorities said Tuesday.

Logan J. Pringle, 17, of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, and Preston R. Hinebaugh, 16, of Upper Yoder Township, face charges of conspiracy to commit terrorism and related counts.

Hinebaugh has hired Somerset attorney Matthew Zatko.

Pringle is being represented by court-appointed attorney Ashlan Clark, of Ebensburg, Cambria County chief public defender Maribeth Schaffer said Tuesday.

Five weapons were seized from Hinebaugh's home. He is accused of allowing Pringle, a former Westmont student, into the building. Pringle was barred by court order from being in the school.

Upper Yoder Township police said Pringle has a history of threats and dangerous actions relative to Westmont Hilltop High School. It's alleged that both were in the planning stages of a school shooting.

Zatko said there was no terrorism plot.

"I have been provided zero evidence of any plan, plot or conspiracy to do anything at Westmont Hilltop," Zatko said. "My client denies all of the allegations. We're looking forward to clearing his name in a court of law."

Clark could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said the commonwealth will provide discovery materials at the proper time.

"The Commonwealth will aggressively prosecute this case in the courts," he said. "The Commonwealth does not litigate cases through the media."

Hinebaugh and Pringle were being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg, but were transferred to an undisclosed juvenile facility.

They are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 22 before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.