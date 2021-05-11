Cambria Township homicide suspect heads to district court

May 11—EBENSBURG — A Cambria Township man facing homicide charges in an April 30 shooting will be in district court May 26, after his preliminary hearing was postponed on Tuesday.

State police in Ebensburg charged John T. Oblinsky, 67, in the shooting death of Jacob T. Fisher, 21.

Oblinsky will appear before District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

The scene unfolded when a woman made a frantic 911 call, saying that her husband had shot her grandson with a shotgun during a dispute, a court document reveals.

Fisher died at the scene.

Investigators seized multiple weapons from the home in the 1700 black of Fairlane Road — including a Winchester 12-gauge pump-action shotgun with an expended shell in the chamber; an expended 12-gauge shell recovered on the stairs leading to the second floor; a loaded .22 caliber rifle found under a blanket; and a wooden-handled knife.

Court records show that the victim had three open cases in Somerset County.

State police in Somerset charged Fisher in June 2020 with aggravated assault, accused of assaulting family members at a Berlin Borough residence.

Troopers said Fisher punched a man in the face, breaking his jaw, which required him to have surgery. Fisher also allegedly struck a second man with a rifle before running into the woods.

Oblinsky is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg.