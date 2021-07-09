Cambria Township man to stand trial in shooting death of grandson; attorney argues for self-defense

Jul. 9—EBENSBURG — A Cambria Township man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial for the April shooting death of his grandson, Jacob T. Fisher, 21.

John T. Oblinsky, 67, of the 1700 block of Fairlane Road, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg.

State police in Ebensburg charged Oblinsky with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

The scene unfolded when a woman made a frantic 911 call on April 30, saying that her husband had shot her grandson with a shotgun during a dispute.

Fisher died at the scene.

"It is absolutely crystal clear that this was a case of self-defense," Oblinsky's attorney Daniel Kiss, of Altoona, said Thursday.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a family dispute erupted over Fisher's substance abuse issues, and Oblinsky and his wife demanded that Fisher leave their residence.

Oblinsky allegedly fired a single round from a Winchester 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, striking Fisher in the upper chest and causing his death.

Investigators seized multiple weapons from the home, including a Winchester 12-gauge pump-action shotgun with an expended shell in the chamber, an expended 12-gauge shell recovered on the stairs leading to the second floor, a loaded .22 caliber rifle found under a blanket and a wooden-handle knife.

"The Commonwealth believes that we met our burden at the preliminary hearing to have all charges bound to court," District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said Thursday.

"As we do in all cases, we have reviewed the facts and circumstances of this matter and have concluded that, pursuant to applicable law, this was not an instance where the use of deadly force was justified," he said.

Oblinsky is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.

Court records show, at the time of his death, Fisher had multiple open cases in Somerset County.

State police in Somerset charged Fisher in June 2020 with aggravated assault, accusing him of assaulting family members at a Berlin Borough residence.

Troopers said Fisher punched a man in the face, breaking his jaw, which required him to have surgery.

Fisher also allegedly struck a second man with a rifle before running into the woods.