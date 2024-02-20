Cambrian Rise development likely to grow to 1,050 housing units before it's done in 2029

Vermont's largest housing development secured an updated development agreement with the city that lifted a 950-unit housing cap in 14 buildings, and now it looks like there will be another 100 units built for a total of 1,050 when the project is completed in 2029.

Mayor Miro Weinberger and developer Eric Farrell signed the agreement for Cambrian Rise in Burlington's North End last week.

"In Burlington we rarely get to see a whole new neighborhood rise out of the ground, and it is extraordinary that this development includes not only hundreds of new market rate and affordable homes, but a vibrant new public park, community space, and more," Weinberger said in a statement. "The only way to end the current housing crisis is to build our way out of it. I am grateful to Eric Farrell and his team, and the many contractors, builders, and partners who are here every day turning this community vision into a reality."

The Rise at Cambrian Rise in Burlington's North End, has 105 apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial space. As seen on Feb. 19, 2024.

To date, Farrell Properties has completed 316 housing units, including 128 that are inclusionary. Inclusionary units refers to housing that is kept permanently affordable for households earning 80% of the median household income, which in Burlington is $64,931, according to the U.S. Census Bureau in 2022. The requirements also include residents paying no more than 30% of their household income in monthly rent.

Another 251 units are currently under construction at Cambrian Rise, according to a news release.

Laurentide at Cambrian Rise in Burlington's North End. Developed by Champlain Housing Trust, Laurentide has 76 affordable apartments. As seen on Feb. 19, 2024.

"Cambrian Rise is already a dynamic new mixed-income, mixed-use, inclusive, pet-friendly neighborhood where our residents can live, work, grow and play on the shores of Lake Champlain," Farrell said in a statement.

Infamous orphanage converted to apartments and one condo filled quickly

The development covers about 22 acres on North Avenue alongside Lake Champlain and includes the former St. Joseph's Orphanage, which closed in 1974 after 120 years in operation by the Sisters of Providence. The orphanage was implicated in sexual and physical abuse of the orphans in its charge, as confirmed by nuns and priests in 1998 in a story in the Burlington Free Press. Farrell converted the building into 64 apartments and one condominium in 2017 that quickly filled.

Liberty House at Cambrian Rise in Burlington's North End, as seen on Feb. 19, 2024. The renovated historic building with 64 apartments and one condominium was formerly the St. Joseph's Orphanage.

Other completed buildings at Cambrian Rise include:

The Rise: 105 apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

Liberty House (formerly St. Joseph's Orphanage): 64 apartments and one condominium in the renovated historic building.

Juniper House: 70 affordable apartments for adults over 55 years old, developed by Cathedral Square.

Laurentide: 76 affordable apartments developed by Champlain Housing Trust.

One25 is a 117-unit building being developed by Scott Ireland of S.D. Ireland at Cambrian Rise in Burlington's North End, as seen on Feb. 19, 2024.

Sunset House, currently under construction, will be completed in June and includes 134 apartments, plus shared amenities including a co-working library, club room, fitness center, bicycle repair shop, bicycle and kayak/canoe storage and a pet wash station.

Also under construction is One25, a 117-unit building being developed by Scott Ireland, who is a partner in the CityPlace development under construction in downtown Burlington. One25 will offer both apartments for rent and units for home ownership.

