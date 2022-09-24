Cambridge Bronze Age burial mound site on show to public

Twelve burials and five cremations were found at the Bronze Age site

A Bronze Age burial mound and cemetery unearthed during excavations at a housing development are being shown to the public.

The site was found at the Eddeva Park development on Worts Causeway in Cambridge.

Members of Oxford Archaeology East will lead free guided walks on Saturday and Thursday to explain the findings.

During the excavation, 12 burials and five urned cremations were found at the site.

Barrows, which are funerary monuments, are from the Bronze Age and mainly date from between 2200BC and 1000BC.

The barrow discovered in Cambridge "is only one part of a much larger site which we are excavating, which contains a Bronze Age settlement and agricultural activity", said Louise Moan, a senior project manager at Oxford Archaeology East.

Only the small barrow will be shown to the public, but she said finds from the rest of the site including shards of pottery, animal bone, worked bone and struck flint would be on display.

Archaeologists will lead a tour of the Bronze Age site found at the Cambridge housing development

Brenda Kibblewhite, from development company This Land, said: "The early phases of our Eddeva Park development have revealed some exciting findings and this is a great opportunity to look at this historical work and meet experts face-to-face."

Building work at the 230-home site will commence in October.

