Cambridge children 'unlikely to be present' at Prince Philip's funeral

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Ward
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Cambridges, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - PA
The Cambridges, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children are not expected to be among the 30 mourners who attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, The Daily Telegraph understands.

The Cambridges have been careful to protect Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, from the public gaze, and made clear from the outset that they would shield them from the pressures of royal life while they were young.

While the ceremony on Saturday will be very much a family occasion, the children are understood to be considered too young to join the procession that will follow the Duke's coffin on foot within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Their attendance would also take three coveted spots for older relatives who have known the Duke for most of their lives. A Buckingham Palace spokesman has confirmed that the Duke's children and grandchildren would all attend alongside Her Majesty.

With spouses, if all attend, they would number 20 in total. The remaining ten are thought likely to comprise the Queen's cousins, including Princess Alexandra, 84, who remains a working royal, although she has not undertaken an official engagement since last July.

Prince Philip: his funeral
Prince Philip: his funeral

The Duke of Gloucester, 76, and the Duke of Kent, 85, also cousins of the Queen, could attend, alongside their wives, the Duchess of Gloucester, 74, and the Duchess of Kent, 88. Prince Michael of Kent, 78, another cousin, is also a likely attendee, alongside his wife, Princess Michael, 76.

The three final spaces could include Princess Margaret's children, David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, 59, and Lady Sarah Chatto, 56.

Other mourners who might be invited to the ceremony include Lady Pamela Hicks, 91, a first cousin of the Duke, and Countess Mountbatten, a close friend of the Duke who was often pictured out carriage riding with him.

The Duke's private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, will be among the pall bearers who move the Duke's coffin to the castle's state entrance before the ceremony, alongside one of his protection officers, two of his pages and two of his valets.

Prince Philip&#39;s funeral guest list
Prince Philip's funeral guest list

But only Mr Miller-Bakewell, who worked for the Duke for more than a decade, will go on to enter the chapel with the Royal family, a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed.

It is not yet known whether the spouses of younger royals, such as Jack Brooksbank, who married Princess Eugenie in 2018, or Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who wed Princess Beatrice in July, will be included on the list.

Similarly, it is thought unlikely that the Duchess of York will be included, although she continues to live with her estranged husband, the Duke of York, at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The last royal ceremonial funeral was that of the Queen Mother, on April 9 2002, when Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who both attended, were 13 and 12 respectively.

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said: "Even in normal times, the Cambridge children would probably have been deemed too young to attend."

Recommended Stories

  • Prince William and Prince Harry to reunite at funeral amid ongoing rift

    Harry is expected to return from the US in the next 24 hours for the funeral and will reunite with his brother who he has hardly spoken to in the last two years.

  • Royal Family will dress differently to honour Prince Philip before and after funeral

    Their mourning period will last several days after the Duke of Edinburgh is laid to rest.

  • Excitement for Harry funeral return at Windsor

    Reaction was more mixed on the news that his pregnant wife, Meghan, will remain in the U.S. on doctor’s orders.Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her record-breaking 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday (April 9).Buckingham Palace announced that the funeral for Philip would be held on April 17.

  • 'We're Having Another Baby!' Home Town 's Erin and Ben Napier Expecting a Girl in May

    The HGTV stars welcomed daughter Helen, 3, in 2018 after a harrowing health struggle that could have left them unable to have children

  • Youngest royals give the Queen reason to smile as she faces life as a widow

    They are the two great-grandchildren that Prince Philip never got to meet. Born just 40 days apart, Princess Eugenie and her cousin Zara Tindall paid special tribute to their grandfather before his death by naming their newborn sons after him. Eugenie’s firstborn, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, born on February 9, and Zara’s third child, Lucas Philip Tindall, born on March 21, will forever bear the hallmark of their royal heritage. For the Queen, as she faces life as a widow at nearly 95, the babies will bring welcome joy at a time of great sorrow. Having not been able to see much of her elder grandchildren when they were growing up because she spent so much time overseas when the likes of William and Harry were young, the sovereign now relishes family time. Over recent years, she has grown especially close to her youngest grandchildren, the Earl and Countess of Wessexes’ children, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn, who are regular visitors to Windsor Castle, living just 10 miles away at Bagshot Park. Royal aides used to speak of stepping over tricycles and roller skates as the youngsters would spend precious weekends with “Granny and Grandpa”. The arrival of no less than 10 great-grandchildren over the past decade has delighted the Queen – not least when many are already showing signs of sharing her passion for dogs and horses. Her eldest grandchild Peter Phillips’s daughters, Savannah, 10, and Isla, eight, are already keen amateur riders, along with his sister Zara Tindall’s eldest daughter, Mia, seven.

  • Duchess of Cornwall's relative accuses wife of lying about her age when they married - denying him the chance of more children

    An aristocrat and relative of the Duchess of Cornwall has accused his wife of lying about her age in an ongoing divorce battle, which he claims denied him more children. Charles Villiers, 58, has been embroiled in a six-year divorce case that has so far played out in five different courts and before twelve judges. The couple, who share 25-year-old daughter Clarissa, married in 1994 and Charles has said he believed his wife to be 35 at the time. He has made various claims of dishonesty from his ex wife in court, the most serious of which was when he accused her of bigamy, which she vehemently denied. As part of the ongoing legal battle, he now claims to have unearthed new evidence on one of his wife's previous marriage certificates which would mean she was in fact 40 when they tied the knot, according to the Sunday Times. Mr Villiers told the newspaper: "Most of my friends were in their thirties at the time, with wives of similar age and additional children kept appearing for them. "I couldn't understand what the problem conceiving additional children was. Now I know. "I'm left in the situation that my wife might still try to claim millions of pounds off me, soley owing to the fact that we were married when, arguably, she married me under false pretences as I believed she was in her thirties, not in her forties in 1994, almost past child-bearing.” Mr Villiers went on to state that his wife did not wish to celebrate milestone birthdays, which he found "bizarre", before adding: "If it was a genuine error made in the creation of a marriage certificate document, not one word of explanation has ever been offered to me by Emma in 27 years." An electoral role registers Mrs Villiers as being born in 1958, which would make her current age 62, and 35 when they married.

  • Sir John Major calls on Royal family to ‘end friction as speedily as possible’

    Sir John Major said yesterday that the “friction” between the Royal family and the Duke of Sussex was “better ended as speedily as possible”. The former prime minister spoke about the rift after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would fly back from the US to attend the Duke’s funeral. Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Sir John was asked whether he agreed with comments made by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who said: “Many a family gather and get over tension and broken relationships at the time of a funeral. Something very profound unites them all again – that would be true of this family, I am sure.” Sir John, who was appointed special guardian to Princes William and Harry after the death of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, said: “I’m sure he is right, I believe he is right and I certainly hope so. “The friction that we are told has arisen is a friction better ended as speedily as possible, and a shared emotion, a shared grief, at the present time because of the death of their father, their grandfather, I think is an ideal opportunity. “I hope very much that it is possible to mend any rifts that may exist.”

  • Prince William Cancels His 2021 BAFTAs Appearance Following Prince Philip's Death

    "In light of The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, The Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend," the organization announced in a statement.

  • Elizabeth and Philip: was theirs the last truly royal marriage?

    The announcement from Buckingham Palace, on the evening of 9 July 1947, made clear that the dashing, blond-haired navalman, newly engaged to the heiress presumptive, Princess Elizabeth, was no ordinary lieutenant of the Royal Navy. Philip Mountbatten, the Court Circular informed an enthusiastic British public, was the ‘son of the late Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Andrew (Princess Alice of Battenberg)’. At a stroke, the future Elizabeth II had achieved the impossible. Her husband-to-be, naturalised as a British subject in February, was not only an officer with a distinguished record of wartime service in Britain’s navy but of royal blood: a scion of a reigning European dynasty, a first cousin of Greece’s new king, Paul I. It was not an accident that the announcement also reminded the public that Philip’s mother had been born a Battenberg princess. The stateless Battenbergs were related to Britain’s own royal family through Queen Victoria’s second daughter, Alice; Philip’s mother had been born at Windsor Castle in 1885. Like his bride, Philip was a great-great-grandchild of Britain’s last queen regnant. Despite his naturalisation as plain Philip Mountbatten, as Elizabeth’s third cousin he was a thoroughly royal suitor for the heiress to the throne. One columnist described him as a "young, fresh-faced sailor, a naturalised Englishman, who once was sixth in line of succession to the Greek throne". The Queen’s marriage to the man whom her father created Duke of Edinburgh and a Royal Highness on the eve of their wedding, is the last example in British history of a royal royal marriage. None of the couple’s children or grandchildren has married fellow royals and it seems certain that future royal spouses will be commoners.

  • EU and COVID-19: When a vaccine only adds to the trouble

    European Union leaders no longer meet around a common oval summit table to broker their famed compromises. Lofty hopes that the crisis would encourage a new and tighter bloc to face a common challenge have given way to the reality of division: The pandemic has set member nation against member nation, and many capitals against the EU itself, as symbolized by the disjointed, virtual meetings the leaders now hold. Perhaps worse, some attack the very structures the EU built to deal with the pandemic.

  • Erin Krakow Hopes Lori Loughlin Returns to 'When Calls the Heart' "Sooner Than Later"

    Hearties, this is HUGE news!

  • The day the Duke died: the passing of Prince Philip, told in 17 pictures

    He had lived a wonderful 99 years, but on Friday morning, April 9, with his beloved wife, The Queen, by his side, Prince Philip passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle. The nation mourns with the Royal family for a man who lived a remarkable life of service. The news had hardly begun to sink in when the floral tributes appeared at the gates of Buckingham Palace, and the world of social media started to fill with uplifting stories of how the Duke of Edinburgh had touched the lives of people, made them smile, and inspired them in their youth. Told in pictures, this is how the day unfolded. You can follow the latest news on today's liveblog here. A traditional notice at the Palace...

  • Like father, like daughter: Prince Philip and Princess Anne's bond was unrivalled

    The Duke of Edinburgh and his daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal, enjoyed membership of an exclusive, two-person admiration society. It was a relationship that was totally unqualified and neither father nor daughter could see any wrong in the other; indeed, one way in which to annoy either one was to criticize the other. They shared many of the same characteristics of being outspoken, abrasive, stubborn, strong-willed and sarcastic, and also the same sense of humour, which was often at the expense of others. Neither would ever suffer fools gladly – or at all – and both were impatient with those who did not grasp things as quickly as they did themselves. It is from Prince Philip that Anne has inherited her total honesty and unwillingness to compromise on matters she believes in. It all began when Anne was still a young girl. She quickly realised that she would have to take second place to her brother, Prince Charles. As she once told me, “I became used from an early age to being a ‘Tail-end Charlie.’” Philip, who from the moment of his wife’s accession to the throne, was also forced to take a subordinate role, immediately started to instruct his only daughter in how to handle the frustrations and tribulations of a court life where all the attention was on her brother. People always said that Anne was her father’s girl, and she has never contradicted anyone who expressed such an opinion. She has the same attitude to life and very similar forthright opinions – particularly about the media. They both had a tendency to be abrupt with photographers, especially when one was competing in a sporting event, and neither was ever afraid of giving offence, occasionally with the accompanying four-letter word. There is a strong physical resemblance and some similar mannerisms. Anne loves sport and when she was growing up she was constantly with her father when he was playing polo. It was Philip who taught Anne to sail, on Loch Muick, on the Balmoral Estate, and it was he who directed her enthusiasms towards sporting rather than academic achievements.

  • Britney Spears' Cryptic Announcement of "Red" Arrival Causes More Confusion

    After teasing something involving the color red over the past few weeks, Britney Spears finally posted that the color is now "here," although it didn't exactly clear much up for her fans.

  • Prince Philip: Every living US president pays respects

    The Duke of Edinburgh saw 18 presidents elected in his lifetime and met many of them with the Queen.

  • Jordan's King Abdullah and estranged Prince Hamza make first joint appearance since rift

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's King Abdullah and former crown prince and half-brother Prince Hamza made their first joint appearance since a rift shook the country, attending a ceremony on Sunday marking 100 years of independence. State media showed the monarch and other members of the royal family laying wreaths at the memorial to the unknown soldier and tombs of royalty in the Raghdan palace in Amman. Hamza pledged allegiance to King Abdullah late on Monday following mediation by the royal family, two days after the military warned him over actions that it said were undermining Jordan’s security and stability.

  • Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Reflects on Prince Philip's Final Moments

    "It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went. Very, very peaceful and that’s all you want for somebody isn’t it?"

  • RHOA : Drew Sidora Accuses Married LaToya Ali of Having a Relationship with Her Prophet Friend

    Both LaToya Ali and Prophet Lott denied Drew Sidora's claim that the pair was "in a relationship" on Sunday's episode of RHOA

  • Prince Philip was the dashing cadet who became the Queen's constant companion

    As Britain’s longest-serving royal consort – having surpassed the record previously held by George III’s Queen Charlotte – the Duke of Edinburgh’s ability to inject levity into official occasions with the odd colourful remark was only the most publicised part of a job that he did for so many years with complete devotion and considerable flair. Less widely appreciated was how much he did to help the Queen conquer her shyness, in much the same way that the Queen Mother had with the stammering King George VI. If he occasionally outshone his wife – as on their first overseas tour of Canada in 1951 – for the most part he stayed deliberately in her shadow, playing the supporting role, bolstering her confidence in private and acting as back-up in public. In 1957, Time magazine credited him “for the fact that his mousy, slightly frumpy and occasionally frosty bride has blossomed into a self-confidently stylish and often radiantly warm” young woman. Indeed, her transformation did owe much to the strength and sense of stability that she derived from their marriage, although those who did not know them better were sometimes taken aback by the cross words that passed between them. “How bloody stupid!” or “Don’t talk such rubbish!” the Duke might say if he disagreed with something his wife had said. A turbulent childhood had helped form his forthright character. However, his toughness and refusal to kowtow were part of the reason why the young Princess Elizabeth fell in love with him, accustomed as she had been to the fawning deference of palace servants. As one of her friends remarked: “Nothing makes a woman less happy than being able to get away with everything.” While growing up, Elizabeth had come across the handsome young prince at several Royal family gatherings, including the coronation of her father, George VI, in 1937, a year after the abdication that had thrust the 10-year-old princess into the unexpected and unwanted position of being heiress to the throne. However, it is doubtful that either of them had given much thought to the other until July 22 1939, when the wily Lord Louis “Dickie” Mountbatten attended the Royal family on a visit to the naval college at Dartmouth and engineered several encounters with his 18-year-old nephew, who was a cadet there at the time. The college was in the grip of a combined outbreak of mumps and chickenpox, so to avoid the risk of infection the princesses were sent to the captain’s house, where Mountbatten arranged for Prince Philip to help entertain them. The princesses’ governess, Marion Crawford, later recorded that Elizabeth, then 13, “never took her eyes off him the whole time”, and when the cadets commandeered a flotilla of small craft to send the Royal family on their way, the princess watched avidly through binoculars as one solitary blond oarsman was eventually left, still rowing furiously in their wake.

  • They were told to stay away, but crowds paying tribute to Duke of Edinburgh had other ideas

    They came to mourn his death and celebrate his life. At Buckingham Palace, at Windsor Castle and at Sandringham, wellwishers ignored the “stay away” warnings to pay their respects. The day after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, Britain woke up to realise that the man who had been an ever-present fixture, a steadying hand across the decades, was no longer with us. In the first full day of mourning, the military paid its tribute with a Death Gun Salute at midday, 41 rounds fired at one round a minute for 40 minutes at locations including London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff as well as the overseas territory of Gibraltar. At sea, guns were fired from Royal Navy warships saluting “one of their own”.